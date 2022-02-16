Rick Ross Requests 72 Cadillac Deville Parts, It's One of His Favorites

Rick Ross seemed to have switched to other brands besides vintage Chevrolets. Now, he’s flaunting a 1972 Cadillac Deville convertible and asks his fans for help with parts.
A few days ago, Rick Ross posted a photo shoot of him and two German cars, a Porsche and a Mercedes, both in red. The rapper, known for his love for the Americana, has an extensive car collection which he doesn’t flaunt often except for the Chevrolet models.
But the Porsche 911 and the Mercedes-AMG G 63 seem to have reminded the rapper that there are more vehicles than the Chevrolet Bel Air in his garages, and now he took his 1972 Cadillac Deville convertible out in the driveway, giving us a good look at it.
The model is from Cadillac Deville’s fourth generation, which received a complete redesign in 1971. The lineup included three body styles: a four-door hardtop, a two-door coupe, and a two-door hardtop. The model also came with two engine choices, a 472 ci (7.7-liter) V8 or a 500 ci (8.2-liter V8) engine, both paired up to a three-speed automatic transmission.
Claiming it’s “one of my favorite ‘llacs,” he asked his fans whether someone had “Caddy parts,” as he gave us a look at the vintage luxurious convertible. He said he’s had this model for years, and that he also added the blue top and restored the interior, which is now white (he didn’t give us a look inside),
He is working with Rodriguez Landscaping Service for the project, which he tagged in the Instagram Stories on February 15, as he asked for “hinges, rear glass molding,” and more. He shared that “with Cadillac, you can’t just buy [parts] online like you do with Chevy, Cadillac is so much harder,” so he needed help from his fans.
In the short videos on his Instagram Stories, you could also notice a red vintage Chevrolet Bel Air in the background, and his white Chevrolet Corvette C8, so you won’t forget what his favorite brand from General Motors actually is.
