Rick Ross Turns 46, Celebrates His Birthday with Another Chevrolet Bel Air, Naturally

Rapper Rick Ross has just celebrated his 46th birthday, and to treat himself, he added yet another Chevrolet Bel Air to his collection, while he also posed in a 1962 black Chevrolet Impala Convertible for the cover of XXL magazine.
You might already know that Rick Ross loves to flaunt his wealth as much as he can. He's not just a rapper, but also an entrepreneur, author, and record executive. Always focused on business, the rapper reached a $45 million net worth, and he uses much of that fortune on cars.
With a collection of over 100 vehicles, there’s one particular brand and model that stands out: Chevrolet Bel Air. The rapper is a declared fan of GM, and owns several models from the brand, in different colors, and garages. Just recently, he took us on a tour of his black color-coded garage which included several Bel Airs, Impalas, and a Caprice.
As Rick Ross celebrated his 46th birthday, the rapper introduced us to his new addition to his garage: naturally, a mint Chevrolet Bel Air. First shared on his Instagram Stories, the rapper passes two Rolls-Royces and a Ferrari 488 Spider, before reaching his Bel Air. “Let me show you the birthday gift I got myself,” he says on his way to the car. He adds that the Chevy is from 1955, which is the second generation Bel Air.
Besides his motorized gift, he also had an exclusive photoshoot with XXL magazine at his mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, a 235-acre property he calls “The Promise Land,” where he showed his garage.
In the interview, he says that where he comes from, “your automobile is your first status symbol.” He says that he loves and collects automobiles, and he’s a “fan of everything with a motor,” including foreign, new, modern cars, but his “passion” lies with the “vintage, old school whips.”
During the interview, he also announced that this year he plans to have his first Rick Ross Car Show, similar to the Barrett-Jackson auctions. We can't wait to see how that will turn out.
