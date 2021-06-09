Fully Reusable Rocket That Is Entirely 3D-Printed, Ready to Launch in 2024

More on this:

Reworked 1985 BMW R80RT Looks Like an R100S, And It’s Searching for A New Home

What if I told you this German beauty is being auctioned at no reserve as we speak? 21 photos



Bring A Trailer is one such entity, and that’s where you’ll find the modified 1985



Not only did this Beemer receive a sporty facelift with an R100S-style fairing and a Siebenrock two-up saddle, it’s also been fitted with an array of mechanical upgrades to extract ample performance. In stock form, the bike’s air-cooled 797cc boxer-twin engine will deliver a peak horsepower figure of 50 ponies at optimal rpm. A five-speed transmission hands the oomph over to a shaft final drive, resulting in a top speed of 101 mph (163 kph).



After rebuilding



Handling upgrades are accomplished thanks to refurbished forks and a YSS monoshock, as well as Metzeler tires and dual semi-floating front brake discs from EBC. To be fair, we’re only scratching the surface here. This bad boy flaunts countless bolt-on accessories that give it a personality of its own, so we’d encourage you to visit the BaT Keeping an eye on live auctions happening online is a great way to hunt for two- and four-wheeled rides that’ll suit almost any budget. It doesn't matter if you’re looking for restomods, custom gems or an affordable machine to get you from A to B; these virtual bidding platforms can prove to be a real blessing.Bring A Trailer is one such entity, and that’s where you’ll find the modified 1985 BMW R80RT we’re featuring today. This glamorous wonder has been reworked by North Carolina’s Boxer2Valve to resemble Motorrad’s R100S, and it’s being offered at no reserve until Thursday, June 10. For the time being, the highest bid is placed at $8,500 and you’re about to find out why that is.Not only did this Beemer receive a sporty facelift with an R100S-style fairing and a Siebenrock two-up saddle, it’s also been fitted with an array of mechanical upgrades to extract ample performance. In stock form, the bike’s air-cooled 797cc boxer-twin engine will deliver a peak horsepower figure of 50 ponies at optimal rpm. A five-speed transmission hands the oomph over to a shaft final drive, resulting in a top speed of 101 mph (163 kph).After rebuilding R80RT 's mill with modern internals, the B2V crew took things to the next level by installing a big-bore kit from Siebenrock’s catalog, which consists of 1,000cc cylinders and stainless-steel pushrod tubes. Revised Bing carbs and a complete stainless exhaust system enable the powerplant to breathe more freely, while the electrics are brought to life by a fresh wiring harness.Handling upgrades are accomplished thanks to refurbished forks and a YSS monoshock, as well as Metzeler tires and dual semi-floating front brake discs from EBC. To be fair, we’re only scratching the surface here. This bad boy flaunts countless bolt-on accessories that give it a personality of its own, so we’d encourage you to visit the BaT website for a detailed description of the customization process.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.