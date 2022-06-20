Revised Manual-Swapped 1978 Jaguar XJ Coupe V12 Sounds as Good as a Lamborghini Countach

Those who still own neat versions of the Jaguar XJ-C confess they are like a diamond in the rough. Developed during the 1973 Oil Crisis, this stylish coupe had a grim future. Its shaky reputation was further worsened by reports of window seal and paint crack issues. Harry Metcalfe of Harry's Garage has turned the fortunes on his 1978 Jaguar XJ Coupe V12's grim past. Today, it's one of his fleet's best-sounding performance classic cars.

11 photos