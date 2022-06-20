Revised Manual-Swapped 1978 Jaguar XJ Coupe V12 Sounds as Good as a Lamborghini Countach

Those who still own neat versions of the Jaguar XJ-C confess they are like a diamond in the rough. Developed during the 1973 Oil Crisis, this stylish coupe had a grim future. Its shaky reputation was further worsened by reports of window seal and paint crack issues. Harry Metcalfe of Harry's Garage has turned the fortunes on his 1978 Jaguar XJ Coupe V12's grim past. Today, it's one of his fleet's best-sounding performance classic cars.
Straight from the factory, the Jaguar XJ Coupe was never intended for a performance car. But Metcalfe had other plans for this 1978 example. After all, it packs a 5.3-liter V12 engine. A manual transmission swap unleashes a lot of potential from its capable engine.
To gain additional power, he contracted UK-based XJ-Restorations, who did some modifications to unlock its athletic capabilities. They upgraded its suspension, switched to shorter gearing, and fitted a louder exhaust for some racing inspiration.
There are no modifications on the engine other than the inlet manifold (32% bigger airflow than standard) and exhaust.
The restoration has been ongoing for a year, and back in February, he took it out for the first test run. Unfortunately, it couldn't go past 3,000 rpm, but the sound produced from its exhaust was enough motivation to keep him going.
"It could potentially be the best sounding car in this garage. Testarossa is fighting for that position, Countach as well," he confessed.
In his latest episode, he takes it out for a spin, and the howl out of its exhaust is unlike anything out of a Jaguar XJ Coupe. It dashes through the country roads maneuvering through the bends with utmost confidence thanks to its new suspension setup.
Getting this 1978 Jaguar XJ Coupe to this standard wasn't a cheap affair. Metcalfe says he spent about £70,000, which he admits was totally worth it.
