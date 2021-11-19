Retro Drag Race Sees Caterham 170R Take On MINI Oselli and Tipo 184

The folks at TopGear just concluded their SpeedWeek 2021 but before they let all the toys go home they managed this drag race. It pits three of the most interesting retro-esque cars in their group directly against one another in a simple smoky drag race.
The first car on the strip is one we've talked about before. The MINI Oselli Edition. It's a classic MINI is shape and steel alone really. Perhaps the only seriously old-school tech on it are the drum brakes out back but even those are made of modern alloy.
Of course, up front are 4-piston AP Racing calipers and 270mm vented discs. The front wheels get power through a 5-speed manual transmission and a torque-biasing limited slip differential. Did we mention that it makes 125 horsepower? It's a tiny, light, a lovely little rocket.
It's going up against two other cars and the first we'll focus on is the Tipo 184. Modeled after the historic Alfa 158, the Tipo is actually a Mazda MX-5 under its skin.
The entire kit from body panels to seats to the wheels and tires are all a part of the kit. At the end of the build you're left with what is clearly a more special vehicle than another run of the mill Miata.
Then there's the Caterham 170R. It's likely the one everyone is most familiar with. Really though, it's just the shape most know. What makes the 170R special isn't its power or its history, it's that it weighs just 947 pounds. Of course, it only has 84 horsepower. Which would you bet on?
Turns out that simplify and add lightness might be a brilliant idea. The Caterham has exactly no problem rolling away from the start and never looking back. The Tipo 184 follows fairly close behind and the Oselli, well it disappoints. Considering it's $170,000+ pricetag we expected better than dead last.
