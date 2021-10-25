TopGear Speedweek Features Wild MINI Oselli Restomod Drifting in the Wet

It's a rainy day when Jack Rix gets to take this hot hatch out for its SpeedWeek 2021 debut. Immediately we can tell, this is unlike any MINI that's come before.
Under the hood is an Oselli built 1.5-liter A-Series engine with 125 horsepower and 113 lb-ft of torque. While those might sound like disappointing figures, keep in mind how small, how light, and how uninsulated this MINI is.
The entire car has is better equipped to go fast and feel nice. Inside you'll find leather upholstery, knurled metal surfaces, and even a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay connectivity. The steering wheel features Alcantara, and even the roll cage has bits finished with leather overlay.
Outside, the performance parts list is long and lovely. AP racing brakes are surrounded by lightweight 13-inch wheels and wider than stock rubber. Those are supported by an adjustable suspension.
Getting power to the tires is done through the help of a five-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential.
These improvements all contribute to an unforgettable driving experience. As Rix dips deep into the throttle, the free-flowing center-exit exhaust howls away.
The lack of sound-deadening material makes a positive difference here. While it might be a restomod, it doesn't lack the charm of the original. The driving position is classic MINI, according to Rix.
Having driven the car in both the wet and the dry, he says that the MINI comes alive in the wet. In the dry, it's just a bit too wallowly. With a bit less traction, the car is "totally different and much more fun" he says.
"It's raw mechanical fun," he continues. It's not a cheap ride, though. The base price is $155,000. Jack rightly points out that it's the same price as a new Porsche 911 Turbo. Still, for the right person, this little MINI Restomod is going to be the perfect ride.
The entire car has is better equipped to go fast and feel nice. Inside you'll find leather upholstery, knurled metal surfaces, and even a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay connectivity. The steering wheel features Alcantara, and even the roll cage has bits finished with leather overlay.
Outside, the performance parts list is long and lovely. AP racing brakes are surrounded by lightweight 13-inch wheels and wider than stock rubber. Those are supported by an adjustable suspension.
Getting power to the tires is done through the help of a five-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential.
These improvements all contribute to an unforgettable driving experience. As Rix dips deep into the throttle, the free-flowing center-exit exhaust howls away.
The lack of sound-deadening material makes a positive difference here. While it might be a restomod, it doesn't lack the charm of the original. The driving position is classic MINI, according to Rix.
Having driven the car in both the wet and the dry, he says that the MINI comes alive in the wet. In the dry, it's just a bit too wallowly. With a bit less traction, the car is "totally different and much more fun" he says.
"It's raw mechanical fun," he continues. It's not a cheap ride, though. The base price is $155,000. Jack rightly points out that it's the same price as a new Porsche 911 Turbo. Still, for the right person, this little MINI Restomod is going to be the perfect ride.