autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Toyota Month  
Car reviews:
 

Ant Anstead’s Tipo184 Will Make You Feel a Bit Like Fangio in the U.S. Too

4 Mar 2021, 12:09 UTC ·
Home > News > Auto Motorsport
Not long ago, we discussed Ant Anstead (the Wheeler Dealers host, among other ventures) and his latest project that seeks to recapture the classic thrills experiences by legends such as Nino Farina and Juan Manuel Fangio. It’s called the Tipo 184, and it’s a no-frills kit car inspired by the iconic Alfa Romeo 158/159, a.k.a. the Alfetta.
24 photos
Ant Anstead's Alfa Romeo 158 kit car based on Mazda MX-5 MiataAnt Anstead's Alfa Romeo 158 kit car based on Mazda MX-5 MiataAnt Anstead's Alfa Romeo 158 kit car based on Mazda MX-5 MiataAnt Anstead's Alfa Romeo 158 kit car based on Mazda MX-5 MiataAnt Anstead's Alfa Romeo 158 kit car based on Mazda MX-5 MiataAnt Anstead's Alfa Romeo 158 kit car based on Mazda MX-5 MiataAnt Anstead's Alfa Romeo 158 kit car based on Mazda MX-5 MiataAnt Anstead's Alfa Romeo 158 kit car based on Mazda MX-5 MiataAnt Anstead's Alfa Romeo 158 kit car based on Mazda MX-5 MiataAnt Anstead's Alfa Romeo 158 kit car based on Mazda MX-5 MiataAnt Anstead's Alfa Romeo 158 kit car based on Mazda MX-5 MiataAnt Anstead's Alfa Romeo 158 kit car based on Mazda MX-5 MiataAnt Anstead's Alfa Romeo 158 kit car based on Mazda MX-5 MiataAnt Anstead's Alfa Romeo 158 kit car based on Mazda MX-5 MiataAnt Anstead's Alfa Romeo 158 kit car based on Mazda MX-5 MiataAnt Anstead's Alfa Romeo 158 kit car based on Mazda MX-5 MiataAnt Anstead's Alfa Romeo 158 kit car based on Mazda MX-5 MiataAnt Anstead's Alfa Romeo 158 kit car based on Mazda MX-5 MiataAnt Anstead's Alfa Romeo 158 kit car based on Mazda MX-5 MiataAnt Anstead's Alfa Romeo 158 kit car based on Mazda MX-5 MiataAnt Anstead's Alfa Romeo 158 kit car based on Mazda MX-5 MiataAnt Anstead's Alfa Romeo 158 kit car based on Mazda MX-5 MiataAnt Anstead's Alfa Romeo 158 kit car based on Mazda MX-5 Miata
One of the most successful racing cars ever created (47 victories out of 54 Grand Prix participations), the Alfetta is also one of those vehicles that pretty much embodies the running urban legend that Italians also make the most beautiful four-wheeled contraptions in the world.

Thanks to Ant Anstead’s passion for this classic ride in no small part, there’s now a chance to experience first hand the thrills once felt by great names such as Jean-Pierre Wimille, Farina, and Fangio, to name but a few Grand Prix legends. Better yet, as we already explained, it’s not going to cost an arm and a leg.

The British company that created the kit car, called Dowsetts Classic Cars (which is part-owned by the TV personality), has recently issued additional information concerning the new Tipo 184. Labeled as “one of the world’s most cost-effective ways into classic race car ownership,” this Alfetta reincarnation is now described in more detail.

For example, there’s newly available pricing information on the entire self-build kit. It goes for £16,450, which is less than $23k at the current exchange rates. And this time around, the U.S. conversion makes perfect sense, not just for comparison’s sake (hint, it’s cheaper than a base Chevy Camaro).

That’s because the company pledges global availability, with U.S. customers also able to take advantage of some new deals with local chassis manufacturers that will save them some bucks on shipping costs as well. Yes, it’s still not road legal, but the Tipo184 makes even more sense for getting it across the Atlantic because there are also promises for a new race series.

For now, it’s being developed at home in the UK with help from the British Racing & Sports Car Club (BRSCC). The “most affordable single seater race series in the world” also includes plans for expansion in Europe and the United States after the inaugural 2022 season.

Video thumbnail
Dowsetts Classic Cars Tipo 184 Alfa Romeo 158 Alfetta Ant Anstead Mazda MX-5 kit car replica pricing US-spec
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day