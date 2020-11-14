Restored Roush 1967 Ford Mustang Is $170K Worth of Shelby Tribute

Skiskates Have Already Begun to Dominate Snow Parks and Slopes Worldwide

True, it is Chevrolet Month here at autoevolution, so a Camaro would probably have been a better fit to talk about this weekend. But just take a look at this here Mustang and you’ll see it was far too good for us to pass. 39 photos



But that number does not take into account the many Mustangs from the past, still selling on the open market in more or less modified forms – if it did, the results would probably have been even more impressive.



For that money, buyers are offered 550 horsepower coming from the 427ci (7.0-liter) V8 with Roush Performance written all over it, and a 5-speed manual transmission with a hydraulic clutch. Handling the power generated up front are Rod and Custom Motorsports front suspension, and a Heidts one at the rear, both ending in 18-inch American Racing Shelby Cobra wheels.



The Pepper Gray and Metallic Black body sports an aggressive body kit consisting of tons of Shelby-inspired and branded elements. Inside there are new bucket seats (wrapped in leather), a factory-spec dash, and a modern air conditioning, among others, also with Shelby-honoring cues. Making the connection between the exterior and the interior is a power-operated cloth top.



