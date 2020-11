Restored Roush 1967 Ford Mustang Is $170K Worth of Shelby Tribute

The nameplate of course needs no introduction. Presently, the Mustang enjoys its golden years: in 2019, there were 102,090 Mustangs sold all over the world, making its maker confident enough in proclaiming the model the best-selling sports car on the planet, and also the world’s best-selling sports coupe.But that number does not take into account the many Mustangs from the past, still selling on the open market in more or less modified forms – if it did, the results would probably have been even more impressive.The Mustang we have here, coming from all the way back in 1967, is part of the old-muscle category, and one of its finest representatives. At the receiving end of a nut-and-bolt restoration not long ago, it is currently looking for a new owner, one willing to pay a six-digit sum to get it.For that money, buyers are offered 550 horsepower coming from the 427ci (7.0-liter) V8 with Roush Performance written all over it, and a 5-speed manual transmission with a hydraulic clutch. Handling the power generated up front are Rod and Custom Motorsports front suspension, and a Heidts one at the rear, both ending in 18-inch American Racing Shelby Cobra wheels.The Pepper Gray and Metallic Black body sports an aggressive body kit consisting of tons of Shelby-inspired and branded elements. Inside there are new bucket seats (wrapped in leather), a factory-spec dash, and a modern air conditioning, among others, also with Shelby-honoring cues. Making the connection between the exterior and the interior is a power-operated cloth top.As said, the car is for sale , and the garage in charge of finding a new owner is asking for $169,900 for it. Build receipts are included in the sale.