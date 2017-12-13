autoevolution
 

RENNtech and Weistec Tune the 2018 E63 S for Drag Racing

The E63 S is probably the most exciting sub-$200,000 car of the year. By no means it is the first Mercedes-AMG that comes with AWD, but it sets the bar higher than its predecessors.
"How fast can I make this car?" - lots of people ask themselves that question all the time while you worry about burning dinner or wonder what's new on Netflix. In fact, some of them do it for a living.Such is the case of RENNtech, a specialized Mercedes-AMG tuner from the US of A. The company was famously started by a couple of former employees of Affalterbach company.
They quickly got hold of the all-new E63 S and with the help of an ECU update got it to produce 773-hp and 778 lb-ft at the crank. It's worth noting that the car left the factory with 603-hp and 627 lb-ft of torque.

With 665 wheel horsepower and 670 wheel torque, the RENNtech E63 recently set a new quarter-mile record of 10.685 seconds at 130 miles per hour. We also have an acceleration video shot on the road that shows its 0 to 60 sprint taking a ridiculous 2.79 seconds.

Some other mods might also need to be pointed out, like the candy red RENNtech Performance Series Wheels made by Vossen or the rear winglet. We could do without all those red accent pieces, though.

Just a day before RENNtech announced its record, a rival company by the name of Weistec also raced its E63 S with an engine tune only. It managed a quarter-mile pass of 10.849 seconds at 126.58 miles per hour. Don't feel bad guys!

Celebrations for making the E63 even faster include using the drift mode to turn the rubber into a cloud of smokey donuts. You can do that with a Tesla, now can you. Speaking of which, is either of these cars fast enough to compete with the P100D? What do you guys think?

