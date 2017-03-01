Renault Will Have Robots In Showrooms That Will Speak To Customers

Renault
has rolled out a plan that involves having robots
in its showrooms to speak with customers.
The French brand will commence the action starting March 16, 2017, and the fleet will be comprised of about 120 robots. The mechanized hosts will come from SoftBank Robotics, and the “Pepper” model will be employed in all of the participating showrooms
that will get these units.
Renault
does not want to replace its salespersons with the fleet of robots, as these will be retired by the end of this year. The robots will meet and greet customers at dealerships, and interested parties can schedule an appointment online.
The French company has not specified the topics that will be programmed into the robots, but this look like an experiment meant to bring more people into its showrooms.
Renault is doing well in France
when sales are concerned, but any automaker can tell you that they can do better. It is unclear whether you will be able to talk to a robot capable of selling you an automobile, but we already know that the Pepper will not be joining you for a test drive.
However, interested visitors will get to experience a French-speaking robot, which should be fun enough if you ask us. Most likely, it will know the specs of all Renault models “by heart,” and it will be able to offer precise information regarding pricing, along with other details. SoftBank’s robots are employed in over 70 countries, and over 500 of them can be found in offices in San Francisco, Boston, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Paris.
Renault says that the fleet of robots is a part of its French Touch approach, which shines through its newly refreshed line of automobiles. The brand will also have a French Touch ambassador to promote the campaign, whose name has already been announced: Nicolas Carpentier.
You may not have heard of him, but Mr. Carpentier is an actor in his homeland, and he has over 25 credits in various productions. Another ambassador of the Parisian company is DJ Bob Sinclar, who starred in a music video released last year along with other French celebrities to promote the marque.