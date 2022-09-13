Reimagined BMW R100RT Is a Marriage Between Scrambled Looks and Intricate Mechanical Mods

Although we’ve seen quite a few classic Beemers customized in this fashion, there aren’t many as impressive as the one showcased below.
It would be downright rude for someone not to include Bolt Motor Co. (BMC) on a list of the Iberian Peninsula’s most prominent motorcycle customization outfits. Led by Adrián Campos, the Spanish workshop is a darling of bike-modding enthusiasts far beyond the borders of their picturesque homeland, and peeking through these folks’ portfolio will quickly reveal why that’s so!
Among the incredible machines you’ll see on their official website, this svelte-looking BMW R100RT is most certainly going to grip your attention for a little longer. As you can tell, the most radical part of Bolt Motor’s transformation took place at the rear end, so that’s where we’ll be kicking off our inspection.
Up top, one may find a looped subframe housing discreet LED lighting at the southernmost tip, as well as a simple, yet gorgeous saddle upholstered in-house. These mods contribute a great deal to altering the bike’s geometry, but what’s going on lower down is far more intriguing. Without a hint of hesitation, Adrián's moto surgeons ditched the motorcycle’s original double-sided swingarm, twin shocks, and rear hoop.
Then, an R 1200 donated its single-sided swingarm, but getting the modern driveshaft to play nice with the R100RT’s ancient gearbox was no walk in the park, mind you. A premium monoshock finishes off the anatomy out back, complemented by an MV Agusta’s beefy upside-down forks at the front end.
As for those new wheels, they had once been the rear units of two R 1200 GS exemplars, and their rims are clad in versatile dual-purpose rubber. Both these hoops are brought to a halt via sizeable aftermarket brake rotors. After they’d rebuilt the engine, the BMC squad came up with a ravishing two-into-one exhaust system that exits right below the seat.
Fresh wiring and a modern electronic ignition module also make an appearance, along with high-grade air filters. Last but not least, you’ll spot an LED headlight taking pride of place in between the repurposed Agusta forks, and an understated black and white color scheme with yellow Bolt Motor graphics tops everything off.
