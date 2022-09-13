One-Off Triumph Bobber B-Type Is Dripping With Refinement, Modern Styling Reigns Supreme

It’s tough to recall the last time we’ve seen a customized Bonneville Bobber that looks this neat.
Whereas many custom motorcycle builders like to employ a healthy dose of vintage styling on their projects, Jens vom Brauck of JvB-Moto is all about those modern looks and futuristic vibes. His latest undertaking comes in the form of a reimagined Triumph Bonneville Bobber (dubbed B-Type) that tips the neo-retro balance towards the “neo” side.
Deciding to retain and work around the OEM gas tank, vom Brauck kicked things off at the rear end. He got rid of the Bobber’s subframe to make room for a bespoke alternative, which was fashioned to fit on existing mounting points. Atop this module sits a fiberglass tail section with integrated LED lighting, and it’s fronted by a simple, yet handsome saddle fabricated in-house.
The sharp aesthetic is echoed up front, too, with a rectangular headlight replacing the bike’s standard module. In order to complete the new outfit, Jens added a pair of groovy side panels on the flanks, carbon fiber covers for the rear wheel, and the tiniest front fender we’ve seen in a long time. Once the aforementioned items were in place, he garnished the whole shebang with a multitude of discreet accessories.
These include an aluminum chain guard, chunkier fork gaiters, and an adjustable license plate holder. JvB-Moto's mastermind wasn’t going to let the Bonnie get away without some suspension upgrades, so he installed higher-spec fork internals and an aftermarket monoshock from Wilbers. The fuel-injected 1,197cc parallel-twin engine remains stock, but it now breathes through Vance & Hines exhaust silencers.
Moving on to the cockpit area, we find LSL risers supporting a fresh handlebar from JvB’s very own catalog of bolt-on parts. Instrumentation comes in the form of a digital Motogadget speedo, which is placed atop the fuel tank in a custom-made housing. Finally, Motoism supplied a set of LED turn signals, and the B-Type's tank was wrapped in a stunning coat of light blue.
