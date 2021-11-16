REE Leopard Is a Glimpse Into the Future of Last-Mile Delivery Vehicles

The expansion of the automotive industry into unexplored fields translates into a lot of exciting new vehicle concepts coming into this world. Just consider this: how many of you envisioned a decade ago a world where last-mile deliveries are performed by electric, but above all autonomous vehicles?
The idea of having pizza or whatever package shipped by means of such hardware is inherently appealing for companies looking to cut costs. And where there’s demand, offer is bound to surface.
The latest self-driving contraption created for this segment is the Leopard. Made by a little (at least for now) known Israeli company that goes by the name of REE, it will be shown in the flesh in January next year, at the CES show in Las Vegas.
The Leopard is in essence a transport solution for goods that can fit in a cargo area measuring 180 cubic feet and weighing as much as two tons, cargo included.
In fact, the entire contraption is rather small. It measures 3.4 meters (11 feet) in length and just 1.4 meters (4.5 feet) in width. It is built on a home-brewed platform called REEboard EV (that can be adapted to other vehicles as well) and comes as a front-wheel-steer, rear-wheel-drive configuration.
The flat-floor transporter is powered by a 50 kWh battery of unspecified range, and an undisclosed type of electric motor that provides a top speed of 60 mph (96 kph).
At the time of writing, there is no info on the production plans for the Leopard, or on how much REE will charge for one if it decides on assembling it for customers.
“This concept showcases just one design application of our ground-breaking technology, one that answers the strategically crucial question of how to carry out autonomous, zero-emissions last-mile deliveries, which has huge growth potential,” said in a statement Daniel Barel, REE CEO.
