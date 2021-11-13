Titaa Proposes a Modular Electric Vehicle That Is Both e-Bike and Unicycle

This is out-of-the-box thinking, but wishful thinking for the time being. It’s an older concept for an electric two-wheeler from Husky Design that resurfaced recently and went viral, against the backdrop of increased demand for compact, modular, electric vehicles for the daily commute.
These past couple of years have seen an incredible surge in demand for two-wheelers. e-Bikes are proving the most popular, but scooters of all types, and even unicycles (uniwheels) are showing strong appeal with certain customers. City dwellers who don’t own a car or no longer want to use it on the daily commute for whatever reason, and for whom public transport is not a good alternative, are trying to find new ways of moving about.
The same city dwellers might find that, in the claustrophobic footprint of a city apartment, a bicycle or even a standing scooter can take up too much space. This is where something like Titaa would fit right in: a modular electric vehicle that would transform depending on occasion or preference. It’s a typical 2-in-1 product, with the added bonus that it’s incredibly compact and, because of it, perfect for city use since it would fit both inside a city apartment and under the desk at work.
Titaa is a unicycle and an e-bike all rolled into one. In its full form, Husky Design imagines it as a small e-bike, a moped on which the rider sits upright. The rear hub wheel motor is powered by a removable battery, with the designers saying multiple battery packs would be offered to tackle the much-dreaded issue of range anxiety. Since this is a concept, battery capacity or motor specs are not offered in this initial stage of the study.
In its most compact form, Titaa is a self-balancing unicycle, which can be used as a first- or last-mile solution and would undoubtedly appeal to lovers of this particular mode of transportation. Unlike most uniwheels, though, the Titaa offers the possibility to ride it either sitting or standing. A somatosensory control system would allow the wheel to adapt to the body’s natural movements, offering efficient real-time response and balance.
To get Titaa in this configuration, you’d simply have to detach the wheelbarrow and lower the footrests from the side. In uniwheel form, the Titaa becomes easy to transport, thanks to a hidden handle that allows you to carry it, much like you would carry a leafblower or a similar tool. Presumably, it’s also on the light side, so you won’t get sore muscles from hauling it around.
electric vehicle of the future, it fits the bill: it is futuristic-looking and compact, and promises to hold the (future, possible) key to the problem of the daily commute.
The biggest downside is that Titaa doesn’t exist and, as far as we know as of the time of press, it won’t – at least, not in this particular form and with this double functionality. But it can’t hurt to dream about it, right?
