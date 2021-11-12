First Look at Somnio Interiors, the Most Expensive and Exclusive Address on Earth

More on this:

Autonomous Snake-Like Robot Eelume Is an Underwater Torpedo, It Landed Its First Contract

Developed a few years ago through the collaborative effort of Eelume, Kongsberg Maritime, and Equinor, the snake-like robot called Eelume likes to live permanently underwater, being suitable for a variety of subsea applications. Now, the AUV (autonomous underwater vehicle) landed its first commercial contract. 6 photos



Norway-based inspection and survey company Argeo AS is fully aware of what the Eelume has to offer and has recently signed a contract with its developer to use the snake robot for its



This subsea resident is basically a robotic arm that can operate tools and can stay permanently underwater by being connected to a docking station on the sea bed. Its modular design allows it to be a versatile machine, with a multitude of module combinations being available, allowing it to form various types of vehicles, for various operations.



It can stretch its joints and become like a torpedo that can transit over long distances and its flexibility allows it to change its shape to be able to access even the most difficult, inapproachable spaces. The snake robot is equipped with sensors, a communication module, lights, and a camera.



