Red Bull Could Race in the U.S. With a Livery Designed by You, if You Win Their Contest

Formula 1 has been working towards expanding its presence in the United States for the past few years, arguably getting good results. We are now spoiled with three races on U.S. soil and soon we’re also going to see an American carmaker in the sport after a prolonged absence, possibly two if Andretti (backed by General Motors) find a spot on the grid.
As we’ve recently learned, Ford will be partnering with Red Bull from 2026 onward. This presents a unique opportunity for the Milton Keynes-based team to celebrate its newly-established U.S. ties.
As such, the defending constructor’s champions will bring not one but three, special liveries for the 2023 season, one for each Grand Prix that will take place in the United States. As you’re probably aware if you’re a fan of Formula 1, this is not out of place.
Many teams have used one-off liveries in the past, with Red Bull doing so as recently as 2021, when a white livery was used to pay homage to its outgoing engine partner, Honda. However, the three liveries which will be seen in Miami, Las Vegas, and Austin will be a little bit more unique.
In a perfectly fitting turn of events for the energy drink manufacturer which has almost become a lifestyle brand, fans will get the chance to design these liveries. During the New York City car launch on Friday, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner revealed that a competition called Make Your Mark will be held.
In his words, “It’s going to be a competition, it’s a huge opportunity and we’ve thought long and hard about it – but we know it’s what people want to see. This is very much about getting the fans involved in the design and look of the car.”
A panel of judges will choose from the designs sent by those with both the talent necessary to create an F1 livery and the desire to do so. And in a typical Red Bull fashion, Christian Horner indicated that the design should be striking.
Considering how much social media flak the team has been getting for the lack of creativity in their liveries lately, this is a breath of fresh air. Not only do we get to see a cool livery, but see a fan take part in rectifying Red Bull's monotonous, ever-present design.
Also worth noting is that Red Bull isn’t just doing this for publicity. As part of the campaign, the team also revealed an Art Car based on the RB14, designed by Sam Cox, known professionally as Mr. Doodle.
The racecar (turned into a piece of art), which sports a unique black-and-white doodle design, will be auctioned off for Red Bull’s charity partner called Wings of Life. This should not come as a surprise, considering the team has done this in the past, even allowing fans to get their picture onto the car through a donation during its early seasons in the sport.
Even so, this is the first time we get to see a livery not only paying homage to fans but entirely designed by one. As such, we’re eager to see what kind of crazy and cool design Red Bull will bring to the U.S. races, especially the inaugural Las Vegas GP, which will probably be reserved for the best one.
