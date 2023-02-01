Alfa Romeo F1 Teams Up With Artist BOOGIE for Bespoke Art Car Meant for Charity

Ahead of the start of the 2023 season, Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake collaborated with world-renowned artist BOOGIE for a striking Art Car aimed to bring fans closer to the team. And it's all for charity.
German-born graffiti artist BOOGIE, whose real name is André Morgne, got a chance to leave his mark on a Formula 1 car. His new collaboration on the racing car will be more than a PR stunt, because it will be auctioned off for a good cause.
The designer and illustrator recognized that “the opportunity to paint a Formula 1 car doesn’t come every day – it’s a once in a lifetime chance." Since he's based in Basel, Switzerland, BOOGIE aligns perfectly with Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake. He shared in an official statement that “to do it for a team based in Switzerland has a special meaning for me.”
When it comes to the Art Car, the artist revealed that "with my design, I have tried to convey the spirit of this team: the letters all coming together to form the art symbolise all the people, partners and organisations that contributed to creating this car. Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake is a team – that goes beyond its name: it’s a group of people with a vision that is more than the sum of its parts,” he added.
The racing car was initially black before BOOGIE put his spray cans to work, creating a pattern made of letters. And they're not random letters at all, because the graffiti artist planned all of them to stand for each member of the team. The car took about a week to create, including the concept and the painting.
Although this isn't the car the F1 team will race with, fans will get a chance to take a look at it in the upcoming year. First, it will be available in London, UK, at the 2023 ICE London, the Global Gaming Hub held at the ExCel between February 7 and 9. It will also be on display in Zurich, Switzerland, as the local community will have a chance to test drive the car. Some Grand Prix destination cities will also have the Art Car on display, but they haven't been announced yet.
When the year-long campaign is over, the Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stage x BOOGIE Art Car will be auctioned off Memento Exclusives through F1 Authentics, with proceedings going to Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake’s charity partner, Save the Children.
The Art Car was unveiled on January 31, in Switzerland, over a week before the launch of the team's F1 car reveal. Alfa Romeo is among the first teams to show off their 2023 Formula 1 racing car and will do so on February 7 in Zurich, Switzerland.
While we can hardly wait for the upcoming season, for now, the car reveals are the closest we get to Formula 1. If you won't get the opportunity to see it live on the road, Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake x BOOGIE has you covered, as they also created a bespoke 3D model of the car, available in augmented reality, which you can check out right here. Let us know your thoughts on this bespoke Art Car below.
