Rebel APC Fends Off Regime Tank in Syria, World of Tanks Style

For nine years now, Syria has been devastated by a seemingly endless war. The length and violence of the conflict are only equaled by the number of factions fighting one another in the cities and deserts of the country.
In recent years, after the involvement of big players like the U.S., Russia or Turkey, the world started witnessing the horrors of the war thanks to the deployment of drones and other means of surveillance. Every now and then, we even get to see how a modern war looks from above, as the eyes in the skies don’t seem to miss anything that happens on the ground.
One of the major present military operations in Syria is centered around Idlib. There, rebels backed by the Turks are battling the Syrian regime forces supported by the Russian Federation. And over the past weekend, an act of rebel bravery was caught on tape.
There, near the town of Nerab in the Idlib province, a Syrian Army Russian tank was minding its own business, firing shells at a building complex some distance away. And it probably would have continued to do so, had a rebel armored personnel carrier not come to stop it.
The images from the drone shooting the incident from above shows the APC, likely Turkish-made, coming towards the tank at high speed, off the road. The tank only seems to notice it at the last moment, and as soon as that happens, the two military vehicles start circling one another.
The rebels display an incredible amount of courage, and they even ram the tank as its crew is desperately trying to fix their cannon on the APC. Because of the rage with which the rebels are chasing them, the tank crew fails to do so, and ultimately decides to get the hell out of Dodge.
You can watch the incident in the two videos below.
Direct confrontation between rebel armor (green) and regime tank (red) near Nayrab pic.twitter.com/ioKiikpoLd— Abdurrahman (@Abdurahmanhrk) February 22, 2020
Another footage of the rebel ACV-15 encounter against regime T-72 near Idlib's Nayrab on 20 Feb 2020 pic.twitter.com/GM9ck9lN3S— Abdurrahman (@Abdurahmanhrk) February 24, 2020