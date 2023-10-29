Reasonably Priced 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia Makes for a Great Early Christmas Gift

All-electric cars are all the rage nowadays. Even though these cars consume electricity and are silent instead of burning fuel and singing their engine's song, some are undoubtedly cool. Just look at something like the Lucid Air Sapphire, the quad-motor R1T, or the Hummer EV, and it immediately becomes clear why more and more people are willing to ditch the ol' and trusty gas-powered mechanical beating heart. But if you're not among those people, here's a naturally aspirated Ferrari 458 Italia that will gladly entertain your motoring and… Dare we say it? Commuting needs!
You don't need Italian heritage to appreciate just how confident Ferrari was about the 458. The marque believed so much in its supercar that it added its home country's name to the vehicle's moniker.
Besides catching Lamborghini off guard, the prancing horse brand made sure to let everybody know that the F430's successor wasn't just an evolution of one of its most popular supercars but a revolution.
Although buyers have spoken and placed the 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale Aperta on a pedestal, the OG 458 remains a great Ferrari to own. Not only does it boast the naturally aspirated V8, but it also encompasses the sheer will of this brand to push boundaries and succeed.
At the same time, it stands as proof that not going overboard with streamlining manufacturing to an extent where it can dilute the magic that lies within the Ferrari name was the right strategy.
Lower production numbers, a high level of customization, and the promise of enjoying the exclusivity of being a vetted Ferrari customer turned the 458 into a legend and allowed it to maintain this status in a world where sports cars, supercars, and hypercars tend to coexist a tad bit too much. Those among us who are not true gearheads can barely tell apart a Lamborghini Sian from a Revuelto.
The 458 Italia has everything you might need or want from a supercar – aero work that improves the power output when you're using the whole speedometer and keeps it stuck to the ground, a plush interior with controls that give you the sensation of piloting an airplane made for the road, a transmission that allows you to experience every shift when you're putting the Manettino dial in Race Mode, and a 4.5-liter powerplant that'll put a smile on your face every time it's brought to life.
Those are just a couple of the reasons why this supercar is available for around $200,000 on the secondary market. The coupe will always be cheaper than the convertible, but that doesn't mean it's less fun or that it can't provide you with that Ferrari-specific excitement.
But you may not want to spend a quarter of a million dollars (with tax included) on a supercar boasting the prancing horse logo. Considering the current economic conditions, it's understandable if you want to be more protective of your capital. But here's the good news: we found a Ferrari 458 that costs $129,000.
The Ferrari owner also bought a Bentley and a Lamborghini with the funds he received through the Paycheck Protection Program. The investigators recouped $2 million, and the judge forced the man to pay nearly $3 million in restitution. More details, including the supercars' VINs, are available in the document attached below.
The Ferrari popped up for sale online with 102,960 miles on the odometer. However, it appears to be in great condition. The man might have tricked the banks into giving him loans, but he didn't play games with his Italian-made supercar.
But while the title is clean, the vehicle's history includes an accident. So, you might want to look into that before attempting to strike a deal.
What we know is that most people would be happy to own a Ferrari. Some might even be ecstatic about getting the chance to drive a 458 Italia more than once. Since we're inching closer and closer to Christmas and the winter Holidays, maybe it would be a good idea to turn yourself or someone you love into a Ferrari owner. It'll be a memorable occasion no matter who's getting the gift, that's for sure.
Besides catching Lamborghini off guard, the prancing horse brand made sure to let everybody know that the F430's successor wasn't just an evolution of one of its most popular supercars but a revolution.
Although buyers have spoken and placed the 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale Aperta on a pedestal, the OG 458 remains a great Ferrari to own. Not only does it boast the naturally aspirated V8, but it also encompasses the sheer will of this brand to push boundaries and succeed.
At the same time, it stands as proof that not going overboard with streamlining manufacturing to an extent where it can dilute the magic that lies within the Ferrari name was the right strategy.
Lower production numbers, a high level of customization, and the promise of enjoying the exclusivity of being a vetted Ferrari customer turned the 458 into a legend and allowed it to maintain this status in a world where sports cars, supercars, and hypercars tend to coexist a tad bit too much. Those among us who are not true gearheads can barely tell apart a Lamborghini Sian from a Revuelto.
Mostly analog, just a bit digitalWe can't blame them. Some brands just played around too much. But not Ferrari.
The 458 Italia has everything you might need or want from a supercar – aero work that improves the power output when you're using the whole speedometer and keeps it stuck to the ground, a plush interior with controls that give you the sensation of piloting an airplane made for the road, a transmission that allows you to experience every shift when you're putting the Manettino dial in Race Mode, and a 4.5-liter powerplant that'll put a smile on your face every time it's brought to life.
Those are just a couple of the reasons why this supercar is available for around $200,000 on the secondary market. The coupe will always be cheaper than the convertible, but that doesn't mean it's less fun or that it can't provide you with that Ferrari-specific excitement.
But you may not want to spend a quarter of a million dollars (with tax included) on a supercar boasting the prancing horse logo. Considering the current economic conditions, it's understandable if you want to be more protective of your capital. But here's the good news: we found a Ferrari 458 that costs $129,000.
A supercar with quite a historyBesides being what it is, this particular unit also has an interesting story behind it. An Orange County businessman bought the supercar after obtaining $5 million in PPP loans. However, Homeland Security Investigations, the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General, the FBI, and the IRS Criminal Investigation looked into the man's four companies and discovered they didn't exist and had no employees.
The Ferrari owner also bought a Bentley and a Lamborghini with the funds he received through the Paycheck Protection Program. The investigators recouped $2 million, and the judge forced the man to pay nearly $3 million in restitution. More details, including the supercars' VINs, are available in the document attached below.
The Ferrari popped up for sale online with 102,960 miles on the odometer. However, it appears to be in great condition. The man might have tricked the banks into giving him loans, but he didn't play games with his Italian-made supercar.
With a body finished in a striking shade of red, a blacked-out greenhouse that pairs well with the dark wheels and enhances the overall aesthetic, Ferrari fender shields, and a black interior with red accents, the 2011 Ferrari 458 looks like it was barely driven.
But while the title is clean, the vehicle's history includes an accident. So, you might want to look into that before attempting to strike a deal.
What we know is that most people would be happy to own a Ferrari. Some might even be ecstatic about getting the chance to drive a 458 Italia more than once. Since we're inching closer and closer to Christmas and the winter Holidays, maybe it would be a good idea to turn yourself or someone you love into a Ferrari owner. It'll be a memorable occasion no matter who's getting the gift, that's for sure.