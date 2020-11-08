Rare 1968 Mercury Cougar GT-E Has Someone Impressed Enough to Pay $132K It

The shiny, Madras Blue Mercury Cougar GT-E you see here was not always like this. It was uncovered in 2019 in a heated barn in Wisconsin, wrapped in a very thick layer of dust, but otherwise rather well preserved. It was in need of some work though, so a rotisserie restoration was commissioned. Last weekend, the 1968 Mercury Cougar GT-E snatched $132,000 at auction.

20 photos