BMW M2 CS Racing Gets Its Own One-Make Racing Series

Exactly one year ago, German carmaker BMW pulled the wraps off the M2 CS Racing, a go-fast machine designed with motorsport beginners in mind. Now in the process of being shipped to customer teams, the model was just gifted with its own one-make racing series.
According to the Bavarians, the M2 CS Racing will get its own cup on the Nordschleife, one that would replace the current M240i Racing Cup. BMW expects the series to be held for the following three years, at least (2021 to 2023 seasons).
“I am delighted that we are now able to continue the tradition of an own BMW Cup class in 2021 with the BMW M2 CS Racing as the successor of the BMW M240i Racing,” said in a statement Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW M.
“From the ground up, our new entry-level car, which BMW M and BMW Motorsport developed together, is far more of a thoroughbred race car than its predecessor. That is because BMW M GmbH provided a perfect basis with the BMW M2 CS.”
Just as already announced, the car will be offered - and can be raced - in two different power configurations. The Permit B car comes with 365 hp, while the Permit A is capable of developing 450 hp. The two levels of power come from the 3.0-liters six-cylinder in-line gasoline engine (an engine that is shared with the M2 CS), boosted by the M TwinPower Turbo and linked to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.
The M2 CS Racing is priced from 95,000 euros ($110,000). The car can be raced in the VLN Endurance Championship Nürburgring and the TC America, among others.
The new BMW M2 CS Racing Cup comes with a prize of 100,000 euro ($119,000 at today’s exchange rates) from BMW for the top five teams, and some 28,000 euros ($33,000) from tire partner Michelin over the course of the season.
