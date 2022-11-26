Rare 1952 Allard J2X Needs a New Owner, Maybe That's You

Compared to the J2, the X version (standing for “extended”) has a redesigned front suspension and a longer nose that goes past the front wheels, due to placing the engine 7.1 inches (18 cm) further forward compared to the J2.
This improved the car’s weight distribution and added some extra legroom for the driver. Additionally, the longer nose is an easy way to differentiate between the J2X and its older sibling, as is the standard flat hood scoop, since each J2 unit had a tailored hood ornament. Still, both models feature similar bodywork and the same 100-in (254 cm) wheelbase.
The J2X we’re taking a look at today is a 1952 unit that was imported to the US in February of that same year. Now it’s made its way on Bring a Trailer, and according to the listing, the car was presumably raced by Elgin Holmes. Its late owner bought it some 20 years ago and refurbished it.
Chassis 3039 is finished in a light shade of blue and features red leather upholstery and red-painted wire wheels bolted by two-eared knock-offs. A matching spare wheel is mounted on the passenger side of the car. Some notable exterior features include the dual side exhausts, the dual leather hood straps, as well as the dual (again) windscreens.
Power comes from a 331ci Cadillac V8 engine that moves the rear wheels via a three-speed manual transmission, propelling the car towards a potential maximum speed of 150 mph (around 241 km/h), according to the speedometer.
The interior features black lap belts, a black steering wheel with four banjo-style spokes, and a machine-turned dash housing all the instruments, as well as the central mirror. The five-digit odometer reads 226 miles (around 364 km), which isn’t the real mileage.
The future owner will receive a red tonneau cover along with the car, which, at the time of writing, is valued at just under the $52k mark, based on the current highest bid out of seven. Located in Centerville, Ohio, the car will part ways with the seller in around eight days.
The J2X we’re taking a look at today is a 1952 unit that was imported to the US in February of that same year. Now it’s made its way on Bring a Trailer, and according to the listing, the car was presumably raced by Elgin Holmes. Its late owner bought it some 20 years ago and refurbished it.
Chassis 3039 is finished in a light shade of blue and features red leather upholstery and red-painted wire wheels bolted by two-eared knock-offs. A matching spare wheel is mounted on the passenger side of the car. Some notable exterior features include the dual side exhausts, the dual leather hood straps, as well as the dual (again) windscreens.
Power comes from a 331ci Cadillac V8 engine that moves the rear wheels via a three-speed manual transmission, propelling the car towards a potential maximum speed of 150 mph (around 241 km/h), according to the speedometer.
The interior features black lap belts, a black steering wheel with four banjo-style spokes, and a machine-turned dash housing all the instruments, as well as the central mirror. The five-digit odometer reads 226 miles (around 364 km), which isn’t the real mileage.
The future owner will receive a red tonneau cover along with the car, which, at the time of writing, is valued at just under the $52k mark, based on the current highest bid out of seven. Located in Centerville, Ohio, the car will part ways with the seller in around eight days.