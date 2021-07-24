Ram Truck Store by Amazon Becomes One-Stop Online Venue for Gifts, Collectibles

The huge crisis brought upon the world by you know who last year showed that each company – smaller or larger – needs to really think outside the box to ensure its survival. And with exploding online sales, it’s no wonder that more and more brands are making sure they’re present just about everywhere.
Late last year we saw Stellantis officially kick off the holiday season with the chance to shop for official Jeep products on Amazon. The endeavor must have been successful since now the automaker is adding yet another brand to the enthusiast merchandise portfolio available on the online retailer’s website.
So, just in case you thought things through and decided to shell out no less than $250k to get yourself an Apocalypse Warlord – aka a six-wheeled 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, surely there are a few hundred bucks left to get yourself, the significant other, or the most beloved members of the family a souvenir or two. Officially, the Ram Truck brand decided to expand upon its “Built to Serve” credo and introduce us to the new Ram Truck Store by Amazon.
It’s the one-stop online venue brimming “with hundreds of options for authentic licensed gear and merchandise” and both Stellantis and Amazon promise access to favorite gear across various categories along with a “seamless online experience,” according to Marissa Hunter, Vice President, Marketing - North America, Stellantis.
There are four major categories of products: New Arrivals, Best Sellers, Apparel, and Gear. Each of them contains both products and licensed gear ranging from apparel and drinkware to “job site essentials” and even some tailgate accessories for all Ram Truck enthusiasts. And when they say the choice is wide, they’re not kidding, judging by the things on offer.
For example, the new arrivals include a $39,99 grilling spatula/bottle opener, the best sellers have a $229 Victory Tailgate Ram Trucks Cornhole Game Set (weathered triangle version), while the work section of the Gear category can get you hooked to a $12,99 Ram Trucks COB Tactical Aluminum Flashlight to spot your way through anything. And that’s just what got our attention during the first seconds...
