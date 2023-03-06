Ram 1500 TRXs Drag Mopars and Blue Ovals, Absolute Boost-Only Destruction Ensues

While the Ford F-150 SVT Raptor remains the originator of the modern street-legal off-road racing trophy truck lifestyle and GM once tried to compete with it, in the end, there could be only one – the Ram 1500 TRX.
Since 2010 and for a full decade, the Blue Oval truck of prey that was named after a famous Jurassic Park/World character (OK, also the velociraptor species of extinct dinosaurs) has been the go-to dune-bashing and rock-crawling lifestyle. But that ended once the Ram Trucks competitor decided that enough is enough and ‘puny’ Raptors have nothing on 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 trucks. Thus, the Ram 1500 TRX came to life as a direct Tyrannosaurus Rex (aka T-Rex) pun on Ford’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 third-gen F-150 Raptor.
Since then, it has ruled supreme as a 702-horsepower OEM monster and probably does not feel too afraid of the fresh 700-hp Raptor R, even though the latter packs a Shelby GT500-borrowed 5.2-liter Predator supercharged V8. Alas, no one will take the chance of someone returning the latter to 760-hp Mustang greatness, if they can help it, right? And that calls for a little bit of aftermarket intervention, logically. As such, these modified TRXs have become the norm, even when it comes to day or night encounters of the quarter-mile dragstrip variety. Wait, what?
That is right, the Ram 1500 TRX behemoth has become a feared and revered player at the local track events, as well. And there is no need to take our word for granted as we have a cool example featured below. The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has caught a couple of ultra-feisty TRXs at Bradenton Motorsports Park during the latest Street Car Takeover event, a white and a black one. Interestingly, the one going after the light side is dubbed as the new record holder for the ‘boost-only’ category, as the announcer of the track revealed the previous best-of was a 9.98s ET!
Well, it is safe to say that the record was smashed, along with some feelings of pride among different track rivals. And the white Ram TRX has no mercy on fellow Mopars either, as proven by the initial Dodge Challenger encounter that set everything into the proper perspective. Alas, the races to watch are at the 0:46 mark (when it first encounters the nitrous black TRX), at the 2:12 mark when it first breaks the boost-only record against a Ford Mustang (he did not win because they were in the 10.0 index class), and then again at the 3:30 mark when it solidifies the performance with a new 9.75s best-of!
Now, frankly, it is up to Blue Oval aficionados to start thinking about creative aftermarket ways of making the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R a proper contender to the Ram 1500 TRX supremacy, one and off the beaten path but also at the tracks, as it turns out! Game on, please!
Since then, it has ruled supreme as a 702-horsepower OEM monster and probably does not feel too afraid of the fresh 700-hp Raptor R, even though the latter packs a Shelby GT500-borrowed 5.2-liter Predator supercharged V8. Alas, no one will take the chance of someone returning the latter to 760-hp Mustang greatness, if they can help it, right? And that calls for a little bit of aftermarket intervention, logically. As such, these modified TRXs have become the norm, even when it comes to day or night encounters of the quarter-mile dragstrip variety. Wait, what?
That is right, the Ram 1500 TRX behemoth has become a feared and revered player at the local track events, as well. And there is no need to take our word for granted as we have a cool example featured below. The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has caught a couple of ultra-feisty TRXs at Bradenton Motorsports Park during the latest Street Car Takeover event, a white and a black one. Interestingly, the one going after the light side is dubbed as the new record holder for the ‘boost-only’ category, as the announcer of the track revealed the previous best-of was a 9.98s ET!
Well, it is safe to say that the record was smashed, along with some feelings of pride among different track rivals. And the white Ram TRX has no mercy on fellow Mopars either, as proven by the initial Dodge Challenger encounter that set everything into the proper perspective. Alas, the races to watch are at the 0:46 mark (when it first encounters the nitrous black TRX), at the 2:12 mark when it first breaks the boost-only record against a Ford Mustang (he did not win because they were in the 10.0 index class), and then again at the 3:30 mark when it solidifies the performance with a new 9.75s best-of!
Now, frankly, it is up to Blue Oval aficionados to start thinking about creative aftermarket ways of making the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R a proper contender to the Ram 1500 TRX supremacy, one and off the beaten path but also at the tracks, as it turns out! Game on, please!