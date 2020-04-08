Radinn Electric Surfboards Are Just as Fun on Frozen Fjords as on Sunny Beaches

Water toys are no longer what they used to be. They are now more diverse, more powerful, fully electric and infinitely more fun.
Radinn jetboards is one such example. Radinn (which stands for “radical innovation”) has been on the market since 2013, offering a variety of electric surfboards for every type of customer and every pocket. The G2X series includes several options for the board and the battery, offering buyers the opportunity to get a “custom” jetboard.
This month, the Swedish company is hoping to launch the G3 and the more powerful G3 Pro jetpack series, and a new board model. To drum up interest in the entire offering, the team set out for what turned out to be “the experience of a lifetime:” surfing on the half-frozen fjords of Norway.
“When the thermometer says -10 and there are two-meter high walls of snow on each side of the road you might not be thinking of electric surfboards,” Radinn says in the description of the video posted online at the end of last month.
But the Radinn is no regular electric surfboard, if there is such a thing. It’s a powerful, reliable and user-friendly gadget that delivers the fun, regardless of whether you’re riding it near sunny beaches or on half-frozen lakes and rivers. The video at the bottom of the page, shot “before the world stopped moving,” is proof of that.
The Radinn jetboards are controlled through a Bluetooth-enabled handheld throttle. The company offers two board models that can be customized with three jetpacks and two battery-pack options. Depending on which you choose, you get an easy-to-ride jetboard that can do 25 mph tops, or the pro version that can reach maximum speeds of 35 mph. Range is estimated at 35 to 45 minutes, depending on battery option.
“Our mission is to make jetboarding available to anyone who hungers for action watersports – and to keep striving for faster, more radical, and safer ways to catch that thrilling ‘Radinn wave’,” Radinn says.
The cost of that thrill starts at $7,500 and can go as high as $10,000. But chasing it is such a beautiful sight!
Radinn jetboards is one such example. Radinn (which stands for “radical innovation”) has been on the market since 2013, offering a variety of electric surfboards for every type of customer and every pocket. The G2X series includes several options for the board and the battery, offering buyers the opportunity to get a “custom” jetboard.
This month, the Swedish company is hoping to launch the G3 and the more powerful G3 Pro jetpack series, and a new board model. To drum up interest in the entire offering, the team set out for what turned out to be “the experience of a lifetime:” surfing on the half-frozen fjords of Norway.
“When the thermometer says -10 and there are two-meter high walls of snow on each side of the road you might not be thinking of electric surfboards,” Radinn says in the description of the video posted online at the end of last month.
But the Radinn is no regular electric surfboard, if there is such a thing. It’s a powerful, reliable and user-friendly gadget that delivers the fun, regardless of whether you’re riding it near sunny beaches or on half-frozen lakes and rivers. The video at the bottom of the page, shot “before the world stopped moving,” is proof of that.
The Radinn jetboards are controlled through a Bluetooth-enabled handheld throttle. The company offers two board models that can be customized with three jetpacks and two battery-pack options. Depending on which you choose, you get an easy-to-ride jetboard that can do 25 mph tops, or the pro version that can reach maximum speeds of 35 mph. Range is estimated at 35 to 45 minutes, depending on battery option.
“Our mission is to make jetboarding available to anyone who hungers for action watersports – and to keep striving for faster, more radical, and safer ways to catch that thrilling ‘Radinn wave’,” Radinn says.
The cost of that thrill starts at $7,500 and can go as high as $10,000. But chasing it is such a beautiful sight!