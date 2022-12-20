QuantumScape Delivers 24-Layer Cells in Its Proprietary Format to Automakers' Tests

QuantumScape announced on October 27 which was the proprietary format it had developed. The hybrid between pouch and prismatic cells would allow its solid-state concept to expand uniaxially without concerns. Before the year’s end, the battery startup confirmed it had achieved another milestone: delivering 24-layer cells with this proprietary format for automakers to test.
The battery startup did not mention which of the six automakers that signed to evaluate its products got these cells or if it was limited to the first companies to hop on QuantumScape’s boat. If that is the case, Volkswagen is certainly among them, if it is not the only carmaker to have these cells at this point. The startup did not disclose how many cells it produced, which could give us a hint of how many car manufacturers got them. QuantumScape is calling them A0.
At this stage, automakers will probably only test these cells in their laboratories, not in prototypes. QuantumScape recognizes they still have a long way to go before these solid-state batteries can reach mass production. Among the things the startup said it needs to improve are the cathode capacity loading (which needs to increase) and package efficiency (which needs to improve). Consistency, quality, and production processes output are also on the list of necessary enhancements.
Calling the new cells A0 is not a random act. These cells are A-samples, which QuantumScape had already talked about when it announced its proprietary format. The future ones will be named B and C, which shows the names refer to the development state of these batteries. We suspect that they may even have A1 cells, A2, and so forth, depending on the progress that they present. QuantumScape said it is planning to host a virtual event in the new year to allow people to ask about this new proprietary format, but that’s an excellent opportunity to actually ask more about these A0 test cells.
When QuantumScape explained the new proprietary format, its description reminded us of a can of cookies without a lid. The open side has the pouch cell portion of the idea, which allows the battery to expand when it charges: that’s when a lithium metal layer develops, making the cell swell up to the level of the walls. When it discharges, the battery retracts around 1 millimeter inside this structure.
Achieving targets on schedule is something rare in the startup world. Even big automakers frequently fail to deliver what they promise, with a few being sued for fraud. If QuantumScape keeps this pace, it will make everybody betting on solid-state cells for 2028 or 2032 pretty late: the startup said its products would reach the market around 2024, 2025 tops. We’ll soon know if that will really be the case.
