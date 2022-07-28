QuantumScape Now Has Six Automakers in Its Sampling Agreements List

The first announcement means that QuantumScape now has six car companies interested in its solid-state cells. The battery startup said they range “from global top-10 manufacturers by revenue to premium performance and luxury automakers, encompassing both pure EV and conventional OEMs.” Some of these tips are new.
When we had only four automakers willing to evaluate QuantumScape’s samples, the company said three of them were among the top 10 automakers by revenue. We know Volkswagen is one of them because the German carmaker is an early investor in the battery startup. It is also very likely to be the first one to present a vehicle with QuantumScape’s solid-state cells.
The other one was with a global luxury automaker. The two new customers did not deserve a specific description, but we can work by elimination. Of these six car companies, three are legacy automakers making the most money in the industry, and one is a luxury carmaker. QuantumScape now mentions a “premium performance” brand and a “pure EV” original equipment manufacturer (OEM).
Porsche and Lamborghini, but they should be included in the list simply by Volkswagen’s involvement with QuantumScape. It may be the case that these brands have some independence and can decide if they will check these solid-state cells or not. Porsche would be our main bet.
Rimac could also fit the bill: it does not belong to Volkswagen, but it is now closely related to it after the deal that put Bugatti under its supervision. The fact that it only makes electric cars includes it in the definition of a “pure EV” carmaker. We doubt Tesla is involved, so the only options left would be Chinese companies or Polestar, but the Swedish premium brand started its career with a plug-in hybrid.
Regarding the 24-layer solid-state batteries, they are crucial for QuantumScape because they “represent A-sample candidates for some automotive OEMs.” As the battery startup said it wanted to ship A-samples in 2022, these new cells mean it accomplished that goal or is pretty close to getting there on time.
One of the major achievements QuantumScape had was with its catholyte. While regular batteries need the electrolyte to connect the cathode and the anode, the QuantumScape solid-state cells need the catholyte to make ions travel from the ceramic separator to the cathode.
The fact that the catholyte does not have to interact with the anode allows the startup to use “materials that are incompatible with other systems.” QuantumScape is now in the second generation of its catholyte. The startup is also proud to achieve more uniformity in producing its ceramic separator, which is the company’s secret sauce.
The company’s Phase 1 engineering line is dedicated to improving “the quality, consistency, and throughput of our separator production.” The Phase 2 engineering line wants “to do the same for cell assembly.” QuantumScape got 5,000 weekly separator film starts this last quarter. Until the end of 2022, its goal is to reach 8,000 separator starts.
