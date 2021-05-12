Qantas Will Take People to the Skies to Watch the Supermoon

Airlines have been having a hard time dealing with the effects of the global health crisis, but several of them embraced the flights to nowhere trend in an attempt to at least generate some revenue during these crazy times.
While for some people flying to nowhere is an uncanny concept, others see it as a way to relax and spend some time up in the skies just like in the good old days when the planet was still a normal place.
Now Qantas is getting ready to push these flights to nowhere to a completely new level with a supermoon offer that will only be available for a little over 100 passengers.
The airline is launching a one-of-a-kind supermoon flight that will depart from Sidney and return to the same spot after three hours, giving passengers the possibility of watching the supermoon and the full lunar eclipse from above the skies.
The chosen aircraft for this rare occasion is a B787 Dreamliner, which has been specifically picked for the flight because it has the largest windows of any passenger plane. In other words, it’s just perfect for moon gazing, with Qantas also planning to offer a scenic flyover of Sidney Harbor before reaching the maximum cruising altitude of 43,000 feet.
Furthermore, the airline says CSIRO astronomer Dr. Vanessa Moss will board the plane to provide insights into supermoons and other stuff related to space and astronomy, so overall, it’s a chance not only to view the full lunar eclipse but also to learn new things.
Tickets for the May 26 flight will go on sale later today on Qantas’ website, but as we said, only some 100 seats will be available. Pricing will start from $499 for economy, $899 for premium economy, and $1,499 for business (Qantas Points are also supported just like on a regular flight).
Now Qantas is getting ready to push these flights to nowhere to a completely new level with a supermoon offer that will only be available for a little over 100 passengers.
The airline is launching a one-of-a-kind supermoon flight that will depart from Sidney and return to the same spot after three hours, giving passengers the possibility of watching the supermoon and the full lunar eclipse from above the skies.
The chosen aircraft for this rare occasion is a B787 Dreamliner, which has been specifically picked for the flight because it has the largest windows of any passenger plane. In other words, it’s just perfect for moon gazing, with Qantas also planning to offer a scenic flyover of Sidney Harbor before reaching the maximum cruising altitude of 43,000 feet.
Furthermore, the airline says CSIRO astronomer Dr. Vanessa Moss will board the plane to provide insights into supermoons and other stuff related to space and astronomy, so overall, it’s a chance not only to view the full lunar eclipse but also to learn new things.
Tickets for the May 26 flight will go on sale later today on Qantas’ website, but as we said, only some 100 seats will be available. Pricing will start from $499 for economy, $899 for premium economy, and $1,499 for business (Qantas Points are also supported just like on a regular flight).