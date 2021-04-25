Qantas Charges Man $765 Million for Extra Legroom on Domestic Flight

4 Robots Step In to Help With Airplane Cabin Disinfection Using UV Light Arsenal

You know things are bad with airline companies when a single domestic flight with extra legroom costs you more than an actual plane. Heck, an entire fleet of them. 1 photo



Dave O’Neil posted about the strange and hilarious mishap on social media, showing how his request for extra legroom on a flight from Melbourne to Perth led to a total bill of $987.999.999. That’s nearly one billion Australian dollars, or the equivalent of $765 million in U.S. dollars. Whichever currency you’re most familiar with, it’s a lot of dough for a domestic flight, even in this economy.



Obviously, it was an error, which Qantas is quick to clarify for local media. The now viral tweet has prompted an internal investigation, which will probably come to the same conclusion: it was a regrettable (but still hilarious) error.



Because we all need some levity in our lives, even the airline companies for which the ongoing health crisis and the travel restrictions have dealt massive blows, O’Neil’s tweet has prompted hilarious responses. They range from variations on “how big are your feet?” to how O’Neil had mistakenly pressed the button for “buy the plane,” and “thank God for government subsidies or you would have been charged more.”



And that’s the story of the almost-most expensive plane ticket in the world.



Hey @Qantas all I wanted was extra leg room on my flight to Perth, very happy to pay for it but this seems a bit expensive.... pic.twitter.com/rB1GyXACUe — Dave O'Neil (@itsdaveoneil) April 18, 2021

Qantas is not oblivious to the humor in the whole thing, telling ABC6 that the regular price for the extra legroom is $70. Charging hundreds of millions for it was "a bit of a stretch."