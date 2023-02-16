Port of Gothenburg’s Old Workhorse Becomes Electric

Conversion is becoming an important trend in more than one transportation sectors. Old trains, aircraft, and vessels are swapping their old diesel engines for zero-emission alternatives. One thing’s for sure: this isn’t just faster than waiting for new fleets to replace the old ones, but also more sustainable.
The Port of Gothenburg isn’t only the largest port in Scandinavia, but has also taken the lead when it comes to sustainability. One of its latest initiatives focuses on the old MS Hamnen, the inspection vessel that’s in charge of port security. Instead of replacing it with a younger, more efficient model, the port authorities are going to offer Hamnen a new, clean life.
Like most of the port facilities in Northern Europe, Gothenburg has been working for several years now on reducing its emission levels. And guess what? The old Hamnen alone is responsible for 15% of the total emissions in port. Each year, it eats around 25,000 liters (6,600 gallons) of diesel, resulting in more than 70 tons of carbon emissions.
Something had to be done about that. The sustainable route is to improve Hamnen’s efficiency, instead of dumping it and bringing in a new vessel. Plus, the veteran boat needed some TLC anyway, so this was the perfect opportunity to also replace its original engine with a battery-electric propulsion system.
This Spring, Hamnen is going to be headed to the O-varvet shipyard, located on one of the islands in the Gothenburg archipelago. Here, it’s going to be fitted with a new, 250 kW motor, and a 520 kWh battery pack. This should be enough to keep Hamnen going for a minimum of four hours, at six knots (6.9 mph/11 kph).
However, the port’s vessel was designed to work around the clock, in any weather conditions, which isn’t perfectly compatible with electric propulsion. As a compromise, the shipyard will also make sure to install an auxiliary diesel engine, one that can run on alternative biofuel (HVO).
Thanks to this, Hamnen will continue to be on the lookout 24/7. But its skipper, David Falk (who is also the project manager for the electrification process) says that the boat is expected to operate in electric mode for 90% of the time. The auxiliary engine is mostly there just in case, or when the weather gets particularly rough.
At the same time, the port itself will get a new 63-amp charger, at the spot where Hamnen is usually berthed. This is where the future electrified vessel will recharge between tasks.
This is great news for the old MS Hamnen, which has been working hard since 1979. By the Fall of 2023, it should be ready to kick off zero-emission operations, while also flaunting a new wheelhouse and an overall improved look.
