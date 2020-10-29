Porsche Taycan CUV Rendering Is a Look into the Brand's Near Future

Porsche must have had its doubts over how well the Taycan, its first-ever all-electric model would be received by the public. For a company that has built a name for itself based on flat-six engines, the switch to electric power could have gone either way.
Well, the sheer quality of the Taycan was enough to convince everyone that even though it had no flat-six - or any other type of combustion engine whatsoever - it was still very much a Porsche in every other sense. Knowing that turned out to be enough for Porsche fans, though we suspect its blistering-fast acceleration helped with things a little too.
The next natural step for Porsche now would be to extend its EV range and what better model to follow with than the Macan SUV? With the segment continuing to lure clients with its high-riding position, roomy interiors, and the promise of enabling a more adventurous life, it would be the most logical and safest choice.
Plus, the Macan is already Porsche's best-selling model, meaning that even if you subtract the percentage of buyers who aren't considering a switch to EVs, you're still left with plenty of people willing to part with their money for an electric Porsche SUV.
The question now is whether the electric Macan will look just like a regular one or will feature special, more Taycan-like front and rear ends. Logic tells you that even if the ICE and BEV versions were to share the same design, some discrepancies in the front are unavoidable because the two propulsion types have different needs.
While atmospheric engines need air in the engine bay to sustain the combustion, electric vehicles want most of it deflected in the most efficient manner to reduce drag and increase range. It's no coincidence the most aerodynamic production vehicles out there are EVs, or that, with a 0.22 Cd, the Taycan is the most drag-free model in the Porsche range.
Well, it's a good thing then that Porsche reportedly thinks about making the Macan electric-only because it reduces the strain on the designers who would have had to find solutions that fit both worlds. With all that in mind, the solution imagined by KDesign AG seems to make plenty of sense, though it hardly feels revolutionary.
The Macan EV they came up with has a coupe shape and features what can only be described as a Taycan face transplant. It's like you're looking at a Taycan that has let itself go and indulged in way too much cake. Not that it's a bad look, it's just weird to see something so familiar with so different proportions.
The rear is much of the same and, once again, we get to see what a good job the Porsche designers did with the Taycan because its lines look right at home on the taller CUV as well. If you saw these pictures and were told they were official Porsche images, you wouldn't bat an eyelid. In fact, you would probably be reaching for your wallet.
