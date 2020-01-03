Porsche Starts 2020 With 911 Carrera 4S Belgian Legend Edition

Jacky Ickx is no spring chicken. Born on January 1st of 1945, the Belgian racing driver is one of the most celebrated names in motorsport thanks to countless achievements and feats, including six victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Ickx represents to the Belgian people what Michael Schumacher is to Germany, more so if you consider his Formula 1 accolades, Can-Am Championship title in 1979, and Dakar Rally win with Mercedes in 1983. Aged 75, Jacky is also connected to Porsche in more than one way. The first time the 917 was fielded at the Circuit de la Sarthe, he drove the GT40 to the finish line 120 meters ahead of the purpose-built land missile from Zuffenhausen in Germany.
Fast-forward to 2020, and Porsche couldn’t help themselves but pay tribute to the Belgian racing driver with a limited edition of the 992 in Carrera 4S flavor. The Belgian Legend Edition is how this 911 is called, limited to 75 examples of the breed to mirror the motorsport maestro’s age – one for each year. Oh, and by the way, these X Blue-painted cars are only available to order in Belgium.
The exterior paintwork is complemented by a badge on the driver-side B-pillar, showing the Belgian flag and Jacky’s signature. The 20- and 21-inch Carrera Classic wheels are beautified by white accents, representing a tribute to the blue-and-white helmet wore by Ickx during his heyday. Even the cabin brings the point home with cross stitching in Pebble Grey, an autograph embossed in the center armrest, and Belgian Legend Edition on the carbon-fiber sill guards.
The finishing touch comes in the guise of a key fob, color-matched to the exterior paintwork, beating the Le Mans legend’s signature. The initiative for this limited-run model came from the Belgian importer – D’ieteren – who made a case for the contributions Ickx made to Weissach for the better part of a decade.
There’s no price tag available for the Belgian Legend Edition, but we do know the output figures for the all-wheel-driven sports car. The 992 generation in Carrera 4S specification comes with a 2,981-cc boxer twin-turbo engine, rated at 450 PS (444 horsepower) and 391 pound-feet (530 Nm) of torque. With the eight-speed PDK and Sport Chrono package, zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) is doable in 3.4 seconds while top speed is rated at 306 km/h (190 mph).
