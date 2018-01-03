autoevolution
 

Porsche Macan Facelift Tries on the Cayenne Look

The Macan is currently the oldest model in Porsche's range. However, thanks to its popularity, the mini SUV is about to receive a comprehensive mid-life facelift.
Porsche likes to move its design details one inch at a time, so at first glance, this prototype looks like it's always done. However, there are numerous changes that are easy to spot if you know where to look.

The big one is at the back, where the taillights are about to receive a pronounced 3D appearance and a light bar connecting them down the middle. This presentation was associated with the "4" versions of the 911 but has been adopted by the all-new Panamera and Cayenne.

Why does it look like the old Cayenne from the front? Well, because the new Cayenne isn't much different either. We can see the Macan boasting of a revised front fascia with LED daytime running lights now taking their places between the tops of the air intakes.

Porsche is also changing the front and front and rear quarter panels, but only a little. Of course, the body kit will depend on your specific Macan model.

We suspect that the Macan's mid-life facelift is taking so long to develop because of the engines. We're talking about the 3-liter turbo and 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 units that were co-developed with Audi and can be found under the hood of the Cayenne and Macan.

Currently, the Macan S and GTS are motivated by a 3-liter V6 of Porsche making which produces 340 or 360 HP. The Audi engine is also a 3-liter but produces 354 HP using a single turbo.

As for the Macan Turbo, it's currently got a 3.6-liter twin-turbo engine that could be downsized to just 2.9 liters after the facelift. The even odder thing is that power could go up to 440 HP as standard (currently offered by the Turbo Performance) since there's no de-tuned version of the 2.9 TFSI.

