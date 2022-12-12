Porsche Deploys World's First 5G Hybrid Mobile Private Network in Nardo

Porsche Engineering has teamed up with telecommunications solutions provider Vodafone Business to enable the world's first 5G hybrid mobile private network. The acronym for all this is MPN, for Mobile Private Network, and it was deployed at the Nardo Technical Center in Italy, where the German marque is working on developing connected and intelligent vehicles.
The Italian proving ground is owned and operated by Porsche Engineering, and this new network provides the center with a real-time communication network.
Instead of sticking to commercial 5G, or the most powerful Wi-Fi solution out there, the world's first MPN promises to deliver wider bandwidth, reduced delays, as well as improved security and reliability. It also has a faster deployment time, since it is designed specifically for this space.
Porsche Engineering uses the system to test Vehicle-to-Vehicle communications, as well as Vehicle-to-X, along with day-to-day tasks of testing various systems and technologies. Porsche Engineering also noted that the new tech helps its teams improve a multi-level interaction between backend services, roadside infrastructures, and other vehicles.
Once the technologies developed here are ready for real-world deployment, they will be connected to commercial communications networks. This MPN is a private network that is integrated into Vodafone's public mobile network, so the local population will also get excellent service and reception in the area, but without any access to the Porsche center itself or its dedicated network.
The Nardo Technical Center has more than 20 tracks for high-performance testing, and it covers over 700 hectares (ca. 1,729 acres), so having a reliable internet connection for all the vehicles there, as well as their drivers, is critical. Most people think of the large circular track when the Nardo Technical Center is mentioned. But the 12.6-kilometer (7.8-mile) circuit is not the only one there.
It should be noted that Porsche had the famous track renovated in 2019, and integrated fiber-optic cables for fast data transmission and road signage to validate automated driving tech. Thus, the track with a diameter of four kilometers is not just for high-speed driving, but also for high-speed internet.
We are writing about a low latency of just 10 milliseconds (it is impressive while on the move, for multiple connections—do not compare to your home network), which is something to expect from a Gigabit connection on optical fiber, along with an adequate Gigabit connection that works in a 3.7-GHz frequency band.
The Porsche Development Center in Weissach also benefits from a standalone 5G network supplied by Vodafone since August 2021, but this one is on an entirely different level.
