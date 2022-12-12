Cupra UrbanRebel Enters the World of Gaming in Forza Horizon 5

Do you happen to have a soft spot for the Cupra UrbanRebel? Well, now you can thrash it from the comfort of your home in Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox and PC.
Dubbed the Cupra UrbanRebel Racing Concept, it features a livery that changes its hue depending on the light that moves across it. It also sports a large wing that incorporates the rear lighting signature, and it is ready to put its money where its mouth is.
“The Cupra UrbanRebel Racing Concept is a gamified real-world racecar that perfectly fits into Forza Horizon 5, and it gives fans a chance to get behind the wheel of this car before anyone else,” said the brand’s Global Director of Strategy, Business Development & Operations, Antonino Labate.
According to the Spanish company, which is owned by SEAT, the virtual racer can be tested out by setting a quick lap time at the Arch of Mulege in Forza EV Rivals. At the same time, it can also be experienced in the Seasonal PR Stunts.
The virtual vehicle will be distributed to those who own Forza Horizon 5 during the ‘Horizon Holidays’ series, and it can be redeemed in the ‘Gifts’ tab of the Message Center at no cost at all, through January 5, 2023. In case you forgot, the UrbanRebel Racing Concept is the second Cupra vehicle in the game, following in the footsteps of the Tavascan XE, which has been available for thrashing since last summer.
If you want to own an UrbanRebel in real life too, then you will have to wait a few more years, as Cupra is preparing it for various markets. The model is set to be unveiled as a road version in 2025, and it will have a battery-electric powertrain, likely in multiple stages of tune, with the most powerful ones being limited to the range-topping grades.
