Porsche 911 RWB "Miata" Is the King of Pop-Up Headlights

Custom car projects that play the nostalgia card are a guaranteed way to grab an enthusiast's attention and the rendering that now sits before us is no exception. And the retro aroma of the visual stunt goes well beyond the air-cooled Porsche 911 that was used as a starting point.
We're dealing with a face swap rendering, one that sees the Neunelfer being gifted with the front end of the Mazda Miata. And, to keep the old-school theme alive, this is the original NA-generation Mazda MX-5 that started it all.
Of course, this involves pop-up headlights, the type of hardware we can't have in showrooms these days, with safety regulations getting in the way. In case you're wondering if the Porsche 911 ever came with such a feature from the factory, the answer is yes. Born thanks to the popularity of a somewhat similar aftermarket offering by German specialist Kremer Racing, the 930-gen Porsche 911 Flachbau replaced the car's standard front end with a 935 racecar-like flat nose featuring the pop-up goodies.
Now, a pixel mix of the sort would be enough to send quite a few jaws to the floor, but the one that occupies our screen now (pixel tip to digital label Car Front Swaps for the effort) goes one step further - this is not standard incarnation of the Porscha, as the machine is fitted with a Rauh Welt Begriff (RWB) bodykit. Come to think of it, compared to all the new-age aftermarket efforts for the Neunelfer, RWB sticks to the good old ways.
To be more precise, company founder Akira Nakai flies around the world and personally installs the widebody package on each car. As such, the builds are part of one big family that spreads across the world and here's an example of how much emotion such an adventure involves.
