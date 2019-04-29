Porsche 911 GT3 RS Chases Another GT3 RS in Nurburgring Traffic, Goes Berserk

When you're out there blitzing the Nurburgring, things can't get much better than the adventure we're here to discuss. And that's because we're talking about a battle that involves not one, but two examples of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

The shenanigan we have here took place yesterday, with the two Zuffenhausen machines putting on quite a show. And thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which was captured from the chase car, we can enjoy the Green Hell sprint.We're looking at a pair of 991.1 models here, so, between them, these flat-six wielders have a thousand horsepower (keep in mind we're talking about naturally aspirated ponies here, which are an endangered species).Now, when analyzing the moves of each driver, you'll have to remember that leading is considerably more difficult than chasing. Captain obvious report over.While I'm not aware of the setup used by the lead car (the Lava Orange one), I can tell you that the white one that never stays too far behind comes with a bit of tweaking.To be more precise, this Porscha has been given a race setup by Team Schirmer, a crew that loves to come up with custom wheel alignments for tracks such as the Nurburgring, for instance.The two Porschas were fortunate enough to only encounter light traffic, so the drivers were mostly able to focus on their hooning. The hooner behind the wheel of the second car admits there was little fuel in the vehicle, explaining that the low fuel warning came on around during the lap.And since the aural part of this clip can be just as enticing as the visual one, do turn up the volume before reaching for that "play" button. After all, the flat-six heart of the 3RS can sing all the way to 8,800 rpm.