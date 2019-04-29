autoevolution

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Chases Another GT3 RS in Nurburgring Traffic, Goes Berserk

29 Apr 2019, 15:23 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
When you're out there blitzing the Nurburgring, things can't get much better than the adventure we're here to discuss. And that's because we're talking about a battle that involves not one, but two examples of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
5 photos
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Chases Another GT3 RS in Nurburgring TrafficPorsche 911 GT3 RS Chases Another GT3 RS in Nurburgring TrafficPorsche 911 GT3 RS Chases Another GT3 RS in Nurburgring TrafficPorsche 911 GT3 RS Chases Another GT3 RS in Nurburgring Traffic
The shenanigan we have here took place yesterday, with the two Zuffenhausen machines putting on quite a show. And thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which was captured from the chase car, we can enjoy the Green Hell sprint.

We're looking at a pair of 991.1 models here, so, between them, these flat-six wielders have a thousand horsepower (keep in mind we're talking about naturally aspirated ponies here, which are an endangered species).

Now, when analyzing the moves of each driver, you'll have to remember that leading is considerably more difficult than chasing. Captain obvious report over.

While I'm not aware of the setup used by the lead car (the Lava Orange one), I can tell you that the white one that never stays too far behind comes with a bit of tweaking.

To be more precise, this Porscha has been given a race setup by Team Schirmer, a crew that loves to come up with custom wheel alignments for tracks such as the Nurburgring, for instance.

The two Porschas were fortunate enough to only encounter light traffic, so the drivers were mostly able to focus on their hooning. The hooner behind the wheel of the second car admits there was little fuel in the vehicle, explaining that the low fuel warning came on around during the lap.

And since the aural part of this clip can be just as enticing as the visual one, do turn up the volume before reaching for that "play" button. After all, the flat-six heart of the 3RS can sing all the way to 8,800 rpm.

porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche 911 Porsche Nurburgring
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 SpeedsterPORSCHE 911 Speedster Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 911 Carrera SPORSCHE 911 Carrera S CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioAll PORSCHE models  
 
 