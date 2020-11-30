Polish Toyota Dealer Installs OZ Wheels on GR Yaris: Instant Rally Vibes !

The Toyota GR Yaris is really taking the world by storm, isn't it? And while some of the content that gets out there tends to become somewhat repetitive, luckily enough some folks still have some imagination left, as even the slightest of touches can make a huge difference.
As we're nearing the end of 2020, we're being bombarded with photos and videos of the Toyota GR Yaris, and most of its secrets are being revealed step by step. This car was created with one goal in mind, that of delivering exhilarating performance and driving pleasure.
The GR Yaris has got a strong rally pedigree, just imagine that WRC legend Tommi Makinen provided the basic guidelines that Toyota should implement when developing the car. They've gone so far with this special project, that the only things the car shares with the normal Yaris are the headlamps, mirrors and rear lamps.
Dealers all across the world have started selling these cars to the audience, and it seems like one dealer in Poland has got a special trick up their sleeve, as they decided to showcase the car in a slightly different manner than everyone else.
They've gone ahead and made just a simple modification to the base car, by swapping the factory wheels with a set of OZ Racing wheels, which instantly highlights the very essence of the car, and makes it even more appealing than it already was.
To further increase the audience's appetite for getting the car, they even go as far as to present it inside a garage filled with multiple iconic Toyotas.We get to see some very special cars in the background, like the Toyota Corolla Proto, an '88 Celica ST165, a '91 Celica ST185 Carlos Sainz Limited Edition, a '97 Twin Turbo 15th Anniversary Limited Edition Supra MKIV , and even a lovely little '03 Yaris TS Turbo.
We are already getting to see the Yaris GR being tuned and upgraded to serve various purposes, be it drifting or rallying among other things, and 2021 will definitely bring forth more exciting builds for us to enjoy and hopefully drive.
