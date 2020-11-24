Fincantieri Yachts’ Blanche Is Timeless Elegance in the Form of a Megayacht

Nobuteru Taniguchi Takes the 350 HP HKS GR Yaris Out for a Spin

The Toyota GR Yaris has been taking the automotive world by storm since its launch, and it does look like we're going to see more and more cool projects based on this car in the near future. Toyota's involvement in creating special projects has been visible with both the 86 and the Supra, and surely the GR Yaris will be going down the same path. 9 photos







If you've even remotely had a look at the Japanese drift scene in the past 20 years or so, some of their top level pro drifters might have struck a chord with you, thanks to their flashy style and exquisite sideways going skills. Nobuteru Taniguchi is one of those legendary Japanese race car drivers who has probably tried it all, from drifting, to time attack, to hosting automotive shows and, generally speaking, putting anything on four wheels to the test.His nickname is NOB, which stands for No One Better - somewhat cocky you might say, but he has proven himself over and over again. That's why tuning companies always call out to him when it's time to test a new car.Given his good relationship with HKS over the years, he now found himself in the position of taking their new Toyota GR Yaris out for a spin, shortly after the team completed the project. Although we get a glimpse of Daigo Saito 's 1,000 horsepower Yaris in the paddock as well, the HKS GR Yaris has retained its four-wheel drive system, as the car will most likely be aimed at a different segment of sporting events.The main thing that comes to attention is the aggressive widebody kit installed on the car, and finished off in the classic HKS Livery. After the engine is started we can tell some work has been done under the hood as well. Thanks to an increase in boost and different exhaust system, power is now up to 350, and although NOB isn't a big fan of four-wheel drive drifting, the car seems to have graduated the first test without any major issues.