The New Toyota GR Yaris Shows Off Its 0-Top Speed Acceleration

If you like spending time online looking at car reviews, reading about cars, and generally speaking getting informed about anything on four wheels, there's a good chance you've been bombarded with Toyota GR Yaris related facts over the past few months.
From the looks of it ,every single automotive journalist on the planet has managed to get his hands on the new pocket rocket from Japan, and extensive tests are being conducted under various conditions, on different kinds of roads, with different kinds of drivers.
The general vibe surrounding the car seems to be quite positive so far, event though the thought of having a 3-cylinder engine under the hood of a car with somewhat racing aspirations might have not been the most exciting one at first.
So it did not come as a surprise when we stumbled upon this video of someone testing the acceleration capabilities of the little Yaris. The car seems to be electronically limited to 230 kph (143 mph), and the driver doesn't shy away from seeing how fast the car can actually reach that limit.
With a company declared 0-60 mph time of 5.5 seconds, the GR Yaris seems to be able to hit 200 kph (124 mph) in just 19 seconds, with it requiring about 12 more seconds to arrive at its top speed.
By the looks of it, the new Toyota GR Yaris will definitely eclipse its direct competitors, such as the Volkswagen Polo GTI, the Renault Clio RS and the Ford Fiesta ST, but will then go even further and bite off a chunk from its even larger rivals like the Megane RS, Golf GTI and Focus ST.
In an age where so many people are complaining about cars becoming way too boring due to emissions and safety regulations, we can only thank Toyota for keeping an eye out for us petrolheads with cars like these!
The general vibe surrounding the car seems to be quite positive so far, event though the thought of having a 3-cylinder engine under the hood of a car with somewhat racing aspirations might have not been the most exciting one at first.
So it did not come as a surprise when we stumbled upon this video of someone testing the acceleration capabilities of the little Yaris. The car seems to be electronically limited to 230 kph (143 mph), and the driver doesn't shy away from seeing how fast the car can actually reach that limit.
With a company declared 0-60 mph time of 5.5 seconds, the GR Yaris seems to be able to hit 200 kph (124 mph) in just 19 seconds, with it requiring about 12 more seconds to arrive at its top speed.
By the looks of it, the new Toyota GR Yaris will definitely eclipse its direct competitors, such as the Volkswagen Polo GTI, the Renault Clio RS and the Ford Fiesta ST, but will then go even further and bite off a chunk from its even larger rivals like the Megane RS, Golf GTI and Focus ST.
In an age where so many people are complaining about cars becoming way too boring due to emissions and safety regulations, we can only thank Toyota for keeping an eye out for us petrolheads with cars like these!