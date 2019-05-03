PlayStation Recreates Days Gone Motorcycle in Real Life

Used as St. John’s main means of transportation in the game, and at times as a weapon to fight the Freakers, the motorcycle can be customized as the game progresses, gaining speed, maneuverability and overall efficiency.At the player’s disposal are a variety of systems that can be upgraded, including engine, exhaust, storage, frame, fuel tank and tires.Hyped by how the game turned out, PlayStation Nordic decided to recreate the bike in real life, and commissioned a team of four Danish motorbike specialists for the task. It also and gave them only 48 hours to complete the project.Using an unspecified “old wreck of a bike” as a basis, the team tweaked it and modified it to turn it into “the kind of machine that keeps Deacon from suffering a gruesome, painful death.”The build process was extremely complex, and required the team to continuously stare at a freeze-frame image of the in-game bike to see what needs to go where, but in the end all that staring paid off and the result is what you see here.“It’s good to know – if there’s ever a global pandemic, where millions upon millions of people are turned into mindless, cannibalistic beings, that there’s a bike cut out for the task somewhere in Scandinavia,” PlayStation said when announcing the motorcycle.It’s unclear what the company has in mind for the bike, aside for having the team’s members riding it.