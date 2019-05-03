autoevolution

PlayStation Recreates Days Gone Motorcycle in Real Life

3 May 2019, 14:43 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
At the end of April, PlayStation 4 owners across the world began downloading en-masse Days Gone, the latest post-apocalyptic, open-world survival game created by Bend Studio. Deacon St. John, the game’s main character, has to survive in a harsh environment, full of creatures out to get him. At his disposal are a host of tools for fighting the horrors of the Oregon plains, but none is as useful as his motorcycle.
11 photos
Days Gone real-life motorcycleDays Gone real-life motorcycleDays Gone in-game motorcycleDays Gone in-game motorcycleDays Gone real-life motorcycleDays Gone real-life motorcycleDays Gone real-life motorcycleDays Gone real-life motorcycleDays Gone in-game motorcycleDays Gone real-life motorcycle
Used as St. John’s main means of transportation in the game, and at times as a weapon to fight the Freakers, the motorcycle can be customized as the game progresses, gaining speed, maneuverability and overall efficiency.

At the player’s disposal are a variety of systems that can be upgraded, including engine, exhaust, storage, frame, fuel tank and tires.

Hyped by how the game turned out, PlayStation Nordic decided to recreate the bike in real life, and commissioned a team of four Danish motorbike specialists for the task. It also and gave them only 48 hours to complete the project.

Using an unspecified “old wreck of a bike” as a basis, the team tweaked it and modified it to turn it into “the kind of machine that keeps Deacon from suffering a gruesome, painful death.”

The build process was extremely complex, and required the team to continuously stare at a freeze-frame image of the in-game bike to see what needs to go where, but in the end all that staring paid off and the result is what you see here.

“It’s good to know – if there’s ever a global pandemic, where millions upon millions of people are turned into mindless, cannibalistic beings, that there’s a bike cut out for the task somewhere in Scandinavia,” PlayStation said when announcing the motorcycle.

It’s unclear what the company has in mind for the bike, aside for having the team’s members riding it.

PlayStation days gone motorcycle game ps4 game video game
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
ASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Coupe CabrioPininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryPolestar Polestar 2Polestar Polestar 2 CompactAll car models  
 
 