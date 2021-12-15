Playmobil Mars Expedition Comes With a Trike and Drilling Station

One has to admit, after spending a number of years in a cone of shadow, space exploration efforts are back with a vengeance and are once again the talk of the day. That happens not only because of the much larger number of people and companies, including private, involved, but also on account of related marketing efforts made by the relevant names in the industry.
The latest such gimmick comes from the European Space Agency, which decided to advertise its exploits on and around Mars, both present and future, through a new toy set developed together with Playmobil.
Called Mars Expedition, the set will hit the market just in time for Christmas, on December 17, and sells for 39.99 euros over on the Old Continent. America should get it on January 1, and here the sticker reads $64,99.
For that, kids of all ages get a wealth of toys to… toy around with. The most important of them all are the two astronauts, a sign of things to come. Their imagined endeavors on the Martian surface (read floor of the bedroom) are backed by a rover complete with lights and sounds, a trike for the astronauts to move around in, a drilling station, a research laboratory, and even a robot.
“We’re already sending probes and rovers to Mars, but people will eventually go to there, and it will be the children of today who will, one day, set foot on the Red Planet,” said in a statement Emmet Fletcher, head of ESA’s Branding and Partnerships Office.
“Developing ESA-themed toys helps children imagine how they would explore this new world. PLAYMOBIL has been creating toys as long as ESA has been exploring space. Their enthusiasm, experience and know-how has been critical in designing this practical, ambitious toy for children across Europe.”
