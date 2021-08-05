Piaggio Develops Industry-First Safety Sensor With 4D Imaging Radar

More on this:

1 Numbers Don’t Lie. Robots Are Taking Over and It Will Be a Global Phenomenon

2 Facebook Is Teaching Robots to Adapt to Any Environment in Real-Time

3 Vespa Puts Its Rarest Scooters on Display To Celebrate 75 Years on the Market

4 Ernie, Bert, Kermit, and Scooter Are Amazon’s New Autonomous Helpers

5 This Little Guy Is the Smallest Scanning Sensor Ever, Can Be Your Drone’s Eyes