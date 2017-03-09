autoevolution
Peugeot Instinct Concept Shines In Geneva With French Class And Autonomous Tech

 
Peugeot could not wait for the Geneva Motor Show to unveil the Instinct Concept, but the brand did bring it to the Swiss event.
The concept vehicle from comes with rear suicide doors, a front end like this automaker has not shown before, and autonomous driving tech.

If one were to look at design alone, this vehicle would be distinctive, but Peugeot has gone further than that, and the marque from Sochaux has fitted it with a 300 HP drivetrain and autonomous driving tech.

As we reported last week, this concept from Peugeot is equipped with everything it needs to drive itself, but the French brand has imagined the use of that function for those times when the customer is tired, or when the road is too crowded to make driving enjoyable.

BMW has a similar idea on how self-driving cars could be implemented in its range, and the two brands mentioned before (they had an engine partnership a few years ago, by the way) are not the only ones that think that way, and we completely agree with the idea.

After all, who would not like to have something/someone else drives his or her car in busy traffic, and then be able to enjoy it on a twisty road?

The powertrain of the Peugeot Instinct features a plug-in hybrid configuration that can deliver a maximum power of 300 HP. That is enough to make people want to drive it on the open road, and just right to get decent fuel economy in a crowded city while operating in EV mode.

Before you start dreaming about a 300 HP Peugeot that can drive itself, hold on to that thought, as the French marque does not plan to launch a production car with those specifications just yet. Fortunately, we will see production models with some design elements from this exhibit present on their bodies.
