autoevolution

Peugeot Instinct Concept Leaked Before Geneva Motor Show, It Looks Fantastic

 
26 Feb 2017, 17:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
Peugeot has planned a big surprise for the world for the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, but its plans were revealed by a third party when a picture of its star exhibit was leaked online.
The car you can see in the top photo of this article is called Peugeot Instinct, and it is a concept vehicle prepared by the brand from Sochaux.

It is a design study, and it will influence the design of future production cars from this automaker, which is great news if you like how this concept looks.

Instead of a traditional coupe, Peugeot’s design team has chosen a shooting brake with two doors and a rear hatch. The vehicle has no door handles, and its side mirrors seem to have been replaced by cameras mounted on their stalks.

The rear wheel arches are massive, and they make this car look like a beast, while its rims have an unusual design, which features a sort of plastic between their blades.

Peugeot has also decided to ditch the B-pillar, and the side windows do not appear to have a visible divider. The doors have been placed so close to their panels that you can barely see where they could be opened.

The hood looks longer than what you might expect from a front-wheel-drive hatchback, but we think that that has to do with the angle of this shot, along with the shapes placed on that element.

The coolest bit about this concept vehicle is its front end. Take a good look at those headlights, because we will see something inspired by them on a production car from Peugeot in the next few years.

The automaker’s logo sits proudly on a generously-sized front grille, which could make Lexus feel that its hexagonal grilles are too small these days.

The first (and only, for now) image of the Peugeot Instinct Concept was accidentally uploaded on the Geneva Motor Show’s official web page. It was quickly taken down, but a user of the Worldscoop forum immediately downloaded it and shared it for others to view.
Peugeot Instinct Concept peugeot instinct concept Peugeot 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our PEUGEOT Testdrives:

2015 PEUGEOT 30869
2015 PEUGEOT 50864