Peugeot Instinct Concept Leaked Before Geneva Motor Show, It Looks Fantastic

Peugeot
has planned a big surprise for the world for the 2017 Geneva Motor Show
, but its plans were revealed by a third party when a picture of its star exhibit was leaked online.
The car you can see in the top photo of this article is called Peugeot Instinct, and it is a concept vehicle prepared by the brand from Sochaux.
It is a design study, and it will influence the design of future production cars from this automaker, which is great news if you like how this concept
looks.
Instead of a traditional coupe, Peugeot
’s design team has chosen a shooting brake with two doors and a rear hatch. The vehicle has no door handles, and its side mirrors seem to have been replaced by cameras mounted on their stalks.
The rear wheel arches are massive, and they make this car look like a beast, while its rims have an unusual design, which features a sort of plastic between their blades.
Peugeot has also decided to ditch the B-pillar, and the side windows do not appear to have a visible divider. The doors have been placed so close to their panels that you can barely see where they could be opened.
The hood looks longer than what you might expect from a front-wheel-drive hatchback, but we think that that has to do with the angle of this shot, along with the shapes placed on that element.
The coolest bit about this concept vehicle is its front end. Take a good look at those headlights, because we will see something inspired by them on a production car from Peugeot in the next few years.
The automaker’s logo sits proudly on a generously-sized front grille, which could make Lexus feel that its hexagonal grilles are too small these days.
The first (and only, for now) image of the Peugeot Instinct Concept was accidentally uploaded on the Geneva Motor Show’s official web page. It was quickly taken down, but a user of the Worldscoop forum
immediately downloaded it and shared it for others to view.