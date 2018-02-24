autoevolution
 

Peugeot 508 Coupe Rendering Doesn't Look As Good As Sedan

For years, we've been dreaming about two-door versions of every sedan on the planet. However, the automotive industry never responded. Instead, one French carmaker seems to have produced a 4-door that's even sexier than a 2-door.
We're talking about the Peugeot 508, shown earlier this week. Just when you thought that the crossover was going to take over the whole industry, the lion brand injected some growth hormones. No wonder they are boastfully bringing a giant statue to their Geneva Motor Show stand.

We already got a wagon rendering, accompanied by the RXH, right after the launch of the real 508. At least one of those will see production, if not both. However, we'd value the chances of a 508 Coupe at under 20%.

Sure, Peugeot might occasionally say that it wants a car like this, and it's now a real powerhouse in Europe. But at the end of the day, they are only going to sell... maybe 100,000 cars over its entire lifecycle. The money would be better spent on BMW X6 copycat or an EV.

The French have had plenty of 2-door cars over the years. There was the 506 coupe, the 507, the 406, as well as the still-in-produced RCZ. Of course, we also fondly remember the Renault Laguna Coupe which got discontinued when the Talisman came along.

Of course, if the 508 did have a 2-door version, it would probably need winder hips. X-Tomi did a decent job with what he had. We'd recommend adding some wider rear hips to disguise the fact that it's a front-wheel drive car.

That is, unless it's the plug-in hybrid version. We know such a thing is coming out next year and it's likely going to have the 300 horsepower AWD powertrain of the DS7 Crossback. Secretly, we think Peugeot want to prove Volkswagen is boring with everything they offer.
