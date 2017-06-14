Here's a More Reasonable Rendering of the Alleged Citroen Pickup

autoevolution

Word of a Citroen (and the mandatory nearly identical Peugeot model) pickup has started circulating over a year ago, and up to this point, there has been no sighting of a test vehicle.
That's because late last year, the PSA Group (the name of the Peugeot and Citroen union) issued a press release in which it confirmed a one-ton pickup truck is indeed on the cards, but there's no telling exactly when it'll come. If anything, we're still years away from that moment, which means there's plenty of time left to speculate.

Up to this point, PSA has been a master of partnerships with other carmakers, and with the limited to none experience that the French manufacturers have in making pickup trucks, that seems to be the way forward for this project as well. But will PSA choose?

The two prime candidates are Mitsubishi and Toyota, both heavy names in the pickup market, and both companies that PSA has worked with before. However, while Mitsubishi has no problem with lending its L200 (or Triton) platform to others, as it's doing now for FIAT's Fullback, Toyota has kept a much tighter leash around its iconic Hilux.

That means Mitsubishi looks like the most likely choice, but with Renault offering the Navara-based Alaskan thanks to its Nissan partnership, Citroen and Peugeot are going to have to move fast if they want to continue matching the commercial vehicle range of their conatives one-for-one.

About a year ago, we showed you a Citroen pickup rendering that looked as though it was based on the design of the C4 Cactus model - it even came with air bumps on the doors. It didn't look half-bad, but it had little to do with reality.

Now, another one breaks cover on the Internet, and this time it stems from the appearance of the new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV. If Citroen were to start selling a pickup truck tomorrow, we think this is as close as it gets to what it would look like. And it wouldn't be a bad-looking vehicle at all.
