Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Celebrates 70th Anniversary With Famous Cars

Nothing says “things are getting back to normal” like the restart of one of the most prestigious events in the automotive industry. After skipping last year, the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is expected to celebrate its 70th anniversary in style.
If you are an admirer and a connoisseur of sophisticated cars, you still have a chance to get a ticket for one of the most lavish car shows in the world, which will take place on August 15. The luxurious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is organized every year in Monterey, California, where some of the finest automobiles make a special appearance and show off their uniqueness in front of judges and the attendees.
This year’s event begins on August 2, when selected applicants participate in the Pebble Beach Motoring Classic, a road trip of around 1,500 miles (2,414 km), along the coast of the Pacific Northwest. The Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance, presented by Rolex, will take place on August 12, followed by the main event, the Concours d’Elegance, 3 days later.
Some of the cars to be featured in this year’s edition include rare models such as the Talbot-Lago Grand Sport and some of the earliest electric vehicles ever made. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Lamborghini Countach LP500 concept, the Concours will showcase several Countach models, including the last one built. And, speaking of famous cars, guests will also feast their eyes on several Porsche 917s, the model associated with Porsche’s wins at Le Mans in 1970 and 1971.
And it doesn’t stop there. The cars that competed in the Carrera Panamericana will also be displayed. This Mexican sport car racing event, that is considered the most dangerous in the worlds, ran from 1950 to 1954 and quickly became infamous.
Iso Revolta, an Italian company that made elegant cars between the 1950s and the 1970s, and Pininfarina, a design company known for its collaborations with Ferrari and Maserati, are also among the brands that will be featured at the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
Plus, many of the Best of Show winners will be making a comeback, as a celebration of the event’s 70th anniversary.
