2022 Porsche 718 Gets More Expensive, Adds Two New Exterior Colors

Introduced in 2016 to mixed reception over the switch to four-cylinder mills, the 718 prepares to enter the 2022 model year with higher price tags. The most affordable specification of the Cayman, for example, costs exactly $600 more than before at $61,850 including the freight charge.
A similar increase applies to the Boxster, which is $2,100 more than its coupe-bodied sibling. Both corner-carving machines take their mojo from a 300-horsepower turbo four-cylinder boxer connected to a six-speed manual transmission. The PDK dual-clutch tranny adds $3,210 to the tally.
Options further include two exterior colors that are new for the 2022 model year, namely Frozen Berry Metallic and Shark Blue. The first retails at $650 while the latter is listed at a whopping $2,580 because it’s a special finish.
The sportier Boxster T is $700 more at $73,050 including destination charge, then we have the Cayman S and Boxster S at $73,850 and $75,950 for 2.5 instead of 2.0 liters of displacement. The larger powerplant is officially rated at 350 horsepower, which is more than alright for a sports car with a curb weight of approximately 3,100 pounds or 1,406 kilograms.
Small increases have also been applied to the free-breathing GTS 4.0, which features six cylinders and 400 metric ponies. This fellow now starts at $88,750 for the Cayman and $90,250 for the Boxster, but the list of crazy price tags doesn’t end here. The Boxster Spyder and Cayman GT4 are $99,650 and $102,550 before you even look at the options list, and finally, the limited-run Boxster 25 Years is $2,500 more than before at $101,450.
Inspired by the 1993 Boxster concept, the anniversary model rides on specific wheels, features 25 emblems inside and out, and no mechanical differences over the 4.0-liter six of the 718 GTS 4.0 on which it’s based. Only 1,250 units were offered for the 2021 model year worldwide, but Porsche hasn’t disclosed how many of them were shipped to the U.S. and Canada.
