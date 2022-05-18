Overair Signs New Partnership to Bring Its Butterfly eVTOL to Los Angeles

When it comes to leaping into the future of air mobility, Los Angeles is ready to make the jump and it’s proved it several times over the last years. A lot of eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) developers want to bring their business to the City of Angels, which might become the first American city to support air taxis and heavy-lift cargo drones.
The latest such agreement signed to that end is between aerospace company Overair and Urban Movement Labs (UML), with the former making the headlines with its Butterfly eVTOL vehicle. UML’s job is to help bring the all-electric flying machine to L.A. by linking government, businesses, and community members.
In addition to working with UML to solve operational and infrastructure challenges, Overair will also study the noise impacts of eVTOLs. Its Butterfly aircraft, which is what Overair proposes as an alternative transportation option within metropolitan areas, has a capacity of six people (five passengers and a pilot), or 1,100 lb (500 kg) of cargo.
The eVTOL might have a delicate name, but it is designed to be one tough and powerful butterfly. It features four large propellers and it can operate in any weather conditions. It can fly at a speed of up to 200 mph (322 kph) and it boasts a range of more than 100 miles (around 161 km) on a charge.
With its fully-electric powertrain, the Butterfly guarantees zero emissions as well as low acoustic emissions of less than 30 dBA.
According to Ben Tigner, Overair CEO, the Los Angeles metro area can benefit greatly from advanced air mobility, given the increased travel times in Southern California on a daily basis. The goal is to provide reliable, affordable, equitable, and sustainable transportation options not just for the city but also for its surrounding areas.
Overair plans to launch commercial operations in 2026.
You can see the Butterfly's propulsion system being tested in the video below.
